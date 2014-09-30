All The Times You May Have Seen John Mulaney And Not Realized It

John Mulaney has had something of an amazing and well-deserved last couple years. He created one of the most memorable SNL characters ever in Stefon, made a successful comedy album New In Town (2012), got married over the summer, and his sitcom Mulaney debuts on Fox this Sunday. But before we got to know him he was showing up here and there on various TV shows, webseries, and passed around stand up clips. Let’s take a look at some of the places you may have seen him and not even realized it.

He outed George Takei for having “Cowboy Voice” on Best Week Ever

He co-created and starred in I Love The ’30s

He showed up in an Above Average sketch as Himself

He went on The Pete Holmes Show to tell the story of how Pete ruined his engagement

He and Nick Kroll created the web series The Oh, Hello Show and he played “George St. Geegland”

He was “Dylan” in one of Kenny Mayne’s Mayne Street segments

He’s the guy who debunked Home Alone 2 with his Def Jam stand-up routine

And he returned as “George St. Geegland” on Kroll Show