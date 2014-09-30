All The Times You May Have Seen John Mulaney And Not Realized It

John Mulaney has had something of an amazing and well-deserved last couple years. He created one of the most memorable SNL characters ever in Stefon, made a successful comedy album New In Town (2012), got married over the summer, and his sitcom Mulaney debuts on Fox this Sunday. But before we got to know him he was showing up here and there on various TV shows, webseries, and passed around stand up clips. Let’s take a look at some of the places you may have seen him and not even realized it.
He outed George Takei for having “Cowboy Voice” on Best Week Ever
He co-created and starred in I Love The ’30s
He showed up in an Above Average sketch as Himself
He went on The Pete Holmes Show to tell the story of how Pete ruined his engagement
He and Nick Kroll created the web series The Oh, Hello Show and he played “George St. Geegland”
He was “Dylan” in one of Kenny Mayne’s Mayne Street segments
He’s the guy who debunked Home Alone 2 with his Def Jam stand-up routine
And he returned as “George St. Geegland” on Kroll Show
I swear this show looks like that Dads show, but without the racist stuff…which was oddly the funniest thing about that show. Honestly, I haven’t been unable to gauge how people feel about this show. I think it’s looking kinda terrible, but some people find this guy really funny, so I’ll have to wait for the first episode. Also, I kinda hate looking at this guy’s face. I rarely feel that way about people, but this guy happens to be one of the lucky few. That may bias my opinion though.
His standup is really, really good. But yeah, from what I have seen of the show, it might be awful. I will give it a chance, but I dont have a ton of hope.
Giving a comic a sitcom never works unless that comic has a lot of control and the material lends itself to it.
Mulaney’s material would work okay on a really twisted HBO format.
It’s not very good. Basically a modern attempt at Seinfeld with worse writing. He is bad, nassem whats her face is bad and martin short is insufferable. The highlight of the pilot is a dog in a rasta wig riding a skateboard. Seriously. I suppose it could get better as it goes like Seinfeld did but its a tall hill to climb.
I’ve heard of this guy, but I don’t know why.
It saddens me a great deal how utterly atrocious this show looks. In the commercials for it the pacing and line delivery make it look like a bad 50s sitcom or something.
I’m still clinging to the hope that the ads have been a knowing put-on, and there’s no way a comic whose sensibility is so intelligent would make a show that bad.
It kinda reminds me of that part from that episode of Always Sunny where they want to win an award so they mimic other shows.
@the ghost, afraid not.
@levi, it kind of is like that. I got the impression of an SNL skit making fun of a show but its just how bad they all are at delivering lines. Also, laugh track. For the record I didn’t laugh once.
Nope. Still never saw him before. Can I get a show now? I want a show, too. I can be my own wacky neighbor.
“The Wright Brothers, Mondays at 9 on CBS!”
I enjoy John Mulaney’s standup. The Salt and Pepper Diner bit is one of my favorites
I don’t know about this show. It brings back memories of when Louie Ck did Lucky Louie.
The Salt and Pepper Diner is amazing
If you’re a stand-up comedian and you want your own show, you go to Comedy Central where they let you do it however you want. You don’t go to Fox or NBC or ABC or god-forbid CBS and let them dictate your bit and ruin your life.
See: The Chappelle Show, Key & Peele, Tosh.0, Kroll Show, Nathan for You, Inside Amy Schumer, Important Things with Demetri Martin, Insomniac with Dave Attell, The Sarah Silverman Program
You wanna see what Fox does to your show? Talk to Andy Richter. (Twice.)
Oh good, so it’s not just me being a wet blanket. We’re all in agreement then? Mulaney is great, but the show looks horrendous?
“11 up and one over us simple bitch!”
His stand-up is amaaaazing. I’m in agreement with everyone else though, the show looks disappointing. It’s sounds like the vibe everyone is getting is what he was going for, seeing as he’s a big fan of shows like Seinfeld, Cosby Show, and Golden Girls. I’ll give it a chance and just hope the commercials are selling it short.
you are right. i had no idea that was jon mulaney when i watched jon mulaney’s comedy special
I’ve literally never seen any one of these things. Or John Mulaney.