All The Times You’ve Seen Bob Odenkirk And May Not Have Realized It

You know Bob Odenkirk from Mr. Show with Bob & David, as Saul Goodman on Breaking Bad, and the forthcoming Better Call Saul. But do you remember him in Seinfeld, Curb Your Enthusiasm, or Wayne’s World 2? To celebrate the comedian and actor’s 52nd birthday, here are 20 times you may have seen Bob Odenkirk and not even realized it…
Seinfeld — As “Ben” (1996)
The Cable Guy — As “Steven’s Brother” (1996)
Wayne’s World 2 — As “Concert nerd” (1993)
Roseanne — As “Jim” (1993)
Curb Your Enthusiasm — As “Gil” (2000)
Dr. Katz — As “Fructose” (1996)
The Ben Stiller Show — As “Various” (1992)
Real Time with Bill Maher — As “God” (2006)
TV Funhouse — “Steffen McTierney” (2001)
Run Ronnie Run — As “Various” (2002)
Before Ari Gold douched his way into our hearts, Odenkirk played talent agent Stevie Grant on the Larry Sanders show.
This.
I’m much more likely to forget seeing him on show that actually existed than one that clearly didn’t. Like the Andy Dick Show.
Greatest Odenkirk scene ever
Woah…That Wayne’s World 2 appearance is the first time one of these posts has blown my mind.
The best:
I’m always game for clips of Bob and I’m always game for someone else finding stuff for me. So this is a good cross-section.
Are we just pretending everyone knows about his appearances on NewsRadio as both a doctor when Matthew busts up his hand and as the driving force behind the reunion of a cappella (most definitely not barbershop) group “Chock Full O’Notes”?
Did you really list Run Ronnie Run. a Mr. Show movie, as a place we may not have noticed Bob Odenkirk?
Yep, you’re right. Millions of us probably saw him on the Second City stage and didn’t realize it.
Great job adding Manson!