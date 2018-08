All The Times You’ve Seen Bob Odenkirk And May Not Have Realized It

You know Bob Odenkirk from Mr. Show with Bob & David, as Saul Goodman on Breaking Bad , and the forthcoming Better Call Saul . But do you remember him in Seinfeld , Curb Your Enthusiasm, or Wayne’s World 2? To celebrate the comedian and actor’s 52nd birthday, here are 20 times you may have seen Bob Odenkirk and not even realized it…

Seinfeld — As “Ben” (1996)

The Cable Guy — As “Steven’s Brother” (1996)

Wayne’s World 2 — As “Concert nerd” (1993)

Roseanne — As “Jim” (1993)

Curb Your Enthusiasm — As “Gil” (2000)

Dr. Katz — As “Fructose” (1996)

The Ben Stiller Show — As “Various” (1992)

Real Time with Bill Maher — As “God” (2006)

TV Funhouse — “Steffen McTierney” (2001)

Run Ronnie Run — As “Various” (2002)