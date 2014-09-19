All The Undeniable Reasons Adam West Of ‘Family Guy’ Is The Leader We Need Right Now

#Family Guy #Animation
09.19.14 4 years ago 7 Comments
Adam West is celebrating his 86th birthday today, and while he’s done many great things in his career (most notably, he was the original Batman!), our generation most likely knows him best as the mayor of Quahog on Family Guy. In that role, he has proven time and time again to be one of the greatest leaders of our time. So, on Mr. West’s birthday, let’s look at all the reasons why he’s exactly the kind of man we need in charge.

He’s a responsible pet owner.
If you step into his yard, there’s only one way you’re leaving: in a body bag, from dog injuries. Hey, at least he’s giving everyone a fair warning.

He adjusts to change quite well.
The dude realizes he’s a tomato, and he just takes it stride.

He tells people what they need to hear.
Who cares if his answers don’t actually make any sense, or contain any real information? He puts the public at ease, and sometimes, that’s what we need the most.

He has a real passion for the arts.
Hey, there’s nothing wrong with doing lite-brite well into your 70s. And you know what, maybe his name really is Adam We (again, he adjusts to change quite well). Nobody messes with Adam We.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Family Guy#Animation
TAGSADAM WESTANIMATIONFAMILY GUYFox

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP