All The Undeniable Reasons Adam West Of ‘Family Guy’ Is The Leader We Need Right Now

Adam West is celebrating his 86th birthday today, and while he’s done many great things in his career (most notably, he was the original Batman!), our generation most likely knows him best as the mayor of Quahog on Family Guy. In that role, he has proven time and time again to be one of the greatest leaders of our time. So, on Mr. West’s birthday, let’s look at all the reasons why he’s exactly the kind of man we need in charge.
He’s a responsible pet owner.
He adjusts to change quite well.
He tells people what they need to hear.
He has a real passion for the arts.
If you step into his yard, there’s only one way you’re leaving: in a body bag, from dog injuries. Hey, at least he’s giving everyone a fair warning.
The dude realizes he’s a tomato, and he just takes it stride.
Who cares if his answers don’t actually make any sense, or contain any real information? He puts the public at ease, and sometimes, that’s what we need the most.
Hey, there’s nothing wrong with doing lite-brite well into your 70s. And you know what, maybe his name really is Adam We (again, he adjusts to change quite well). Nobody messes with Adam We.
Wow, I feel old. I was born a decade after the Barman tv show went off the air, but thanks to non-stop reruns throughout the 80’s, I’ll always remember Mr. West as a swinging 60’s crime fighter more than ananimated mayor.
Batman < Lookwell. And I loves me some Adam West Batman.
For one thing, he doesn’t need to avoid the Noid.
I really wanted to include the Noid clip – but I couldn’t find a quality video. Or even a good pic to represent it with.
But he hates baseball cards.
And why doesn’t Batman dance anymore? Remember the Batussi?
Pure West. [www.youtube.com]