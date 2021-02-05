Leaving Neverland was an Emmy-winning documentary about the sexual abuse allegations made against Michael Jackson that forever altered many people’s perceptions of the pop star. Allen v. Farrow may do the same thing for Woody Allen.

The four-part HBO documentary series from Oscar-nominated filmmakers Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering (The Invisible War, The Hunting Ground) uses home movies, court documents, police evidence, and audio tapes to “reveal the private story of one of Hollywood’s most notorious and public scandals: the accusation of sexual abuse against Woody Allen involving Dylan, his then seven-year-old daughter with Mia Farrow; their subsequent custody trial, the revelation of Allen’s relationship with Farrow’s daughter, Soon-Yi; and the controversial aftermath in the years that followed,” according to HBO. Allen v. Farrow features interviews from Mia Farrow, Dylan Farrow, Ronan Farrow, family friend Carly Simon, and prosecutor Frank Maco, as well as investigators and other relatives, many of whom are speaking publicly about the allegations for the first time.

Here’s more from HBO:

Once celebrated for their on and off-screen partnership, Farrow and Allen’s lives were irrevocably fractured and their sprawling family torn apart with the public disclosure of the abuse allegations and the vitriolic disputes that followed.

Allen v Farrow premieres on February 21 on HBO Max.