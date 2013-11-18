‘Almost Human’ Is Almost Watchable

J.H. Wyman is best known for creating Fringe, so that name behind Almost Human, an Asimov-esque series about a human and a robot serving as buddy cops is an attention-getting idea. But the pilot, despite having interesting parts, doesn’t know how to make them fit together.
You’ve heard this plot before, so much so you can put it together almost entirely from TV Tropes links. So that’s what I’ll do! Karl Urban plays John Kennix, a Cowboy Cop suffering from Laser-Guided Amnesia about the raid he coordinated that resulted in a Dead Partner. The callous way police androids handled the matter left him with a pretty strong dose of Fantastic Racism. Even though his motto is I Work Alone, he’s paired with Dorian, a robot with emotions. Together, They Fight Crime, because otherwise you wouldn’t have the Salt And Pepper Buddy Cop Show that obviously made Fox pick this up in the first place. The network seems far less interested in the whole Androids and Detectives angle that’s this show’s entire selling point.
If it seems like I’m beating on this show for being generic… well, I am. Aside from the fact that Dorian is a robot and thus occasionally busts out with the dramatic special effects, it’s a buddy cop show straight from the book, and it’s a waste, not least because the show’s future setting is a credible, even interesting one. This is a show that cut Lili Taylor a check for a role a mannequin could do. Michael Ealy, who plays Dorian, is the only member of the cast who gets to have fun, and honestly he nearly makes the show watchable. The show’s best gag is that Kennix, for all his grouchy loner behavior, turns out to be the calm one; Dorian is the loose cannon jumping into the line of fire.
And there are other good ideas here. Kennix has, since he woke up from a coma, been using a black-market doctor to probe his memories and try to reconstruct what went wrong on that raid. It may have had something to do with his ex-girlfriend… but he can’t be sure, and when the show deals with this, it becomes interesting.
This is just a pilot; Fringe didn’t open strongly either, but it did find a tone fairly quickly. Almost Human, if it chooses to actually use what makes it different, might be able to do the same.
A few more thoughts:
- I really hope the Scrubs shout-out in naming the lead characters John and Dorian was intentional.
- The opening, easily the most action-packed moment of the show, may have been deliberately referencing Doom. Or maybe everybody, including Karl Urban, has agreed to just forget about that movie.
- The make-up is actually quite good on this show; the androids have subtle “tabs” on their faces that clue you in something’s up.
- I’m still not sure why they even have Minka Kelly’s character in the script. Her character seems mostly to exist to be a Pretty Exposition Machine.
Any thoughts? Let us know in the comments!
For what it’s worth I really enjoyed the show just based off the rapport that Ealy and Urban have. I don’t mind if a show wants to be a little generic as long as the characters are fun to watch and they seem like a very good pairing.
Ealy’s undeniably the best part of the show, and I do like the banter. But it’s frustrating when there’s good ideas left on the table in favor of cliches.
I’m hoping that, like you said, it’s just having Fringe-esque generic start.
I already love Dorian, so that’s something.
The conversation between the two of them about John’s testicles was pretty fantastic.
I like that it only took two episodes to get to the sex bots. That part is pretty realistic, in terms of what we’d do if we had realistic robots.
Honesty is a good thing. Also, nothing says ratings like Sex Robots.
Hopefully this means no more damn commercials for it. That being said, I thought it wasn’t too bad. Grumbly Karl Urban was a little annoying at first, but he started to loosen up through the show. I didn’t really notice, but did they say where this is taking place? Just wondered if it was in Asia or some Chinatown type thing, or they are implying Asians take over in the future. Any of those are likely scenarios.
Pilots are always rough, having to establish characters & relationships right off the bat. They tend to get slammed into the viewer’s face so we catch on quickly. That said, some shows just never get away from that feeling. I hope this one does & it’s worth sticking around for.
I’ll give it a shot, and it’s got promise, but it needs to start paying that off quickly.
I agree with you Dan. I have very little patience these days with shows that don’t get up & running.
I wished they hadn’t advertised so hard. I would have loved when he pushed his 2nd partner out the car, if I hadn’t known it was coming.
Karl Urban is one of those actors that I will watch anything they’re in… So I will give it a chance…
I call that “The Rock Zone”
I feel the same about Minka Kelly. This show should re-unite her with her Charlie’s Angels castmates in a police academy lesbian girlfriend story line. RATINGS THROUGH THE ROOF.
Oh Fringe! Can I really love again without you?
Karl Urban as a tough nosed cop in dystopian future society? Thanks, but I already watched Dredd on Netflix a few weeks ago.
Dredd is different. Because of andr-er, because of high crime ra-, er, because of psychics!
I really liked Dredd, but kind of feel like it’s better as a movie then a show…think Dredd’s one emotion might get boring after a while
I think that’s one of the more things about the comics- the only thing that you can really count on is that Dredd will be utterly stoic while everything goes insane around him. For TV, though I think they’d have to go for a generally weirder tone than the movie.
Dredd is different. Judge vs Detective: Judge wins.
Almost Human is far from dystopian. The only real similarity lies in “law enforcement in the future.”
I would much rather watch a Dredd TV show.
If there’s going to be a Dredd TV show, it needs to be animated.
Based on the pilot I’ll stick around for a few more episodes to see how it goes. The world is interesting, and the chemistry between the leads is solid. I totally did not make the scrubs connection but am now laughing about it.
I am more bothered by it being on Fox then I am by the quality of the show. I enjoyed it enough to watch it again tonight and I really want to give it a shot. I feel that much like Arrow it may take some time to get its legs under it and I am afraid that Fox will not give it that chance. But, I liked it and I could see how it may get even better.
On the flip side, they let Fringe go way longer then I thought it would, so there’s hope
Compared to Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD?
better.
…I’m limited on my tv watching, I don’t think this one makes the cut
Significantly better
Have to disagree. Right now they’re at the same level for me.
I would also weigh in that about equal would be my assessement
A thousand times better. If Agents of SHIELD wasn’t associated with the Avengers it would have been moved to Saturday nights at 9pm already.
At this point, quality wise, they’re the same. Only difference is Agents has been on longer and is close to getting cancelled from my tv watching list. Very bland.
I watched pieces of it, and almost everything seemed like a Fringe episode continued. I was really expecting them to use the machine that turned off the MX’s, to be the machine that let them walk through walls.
Pieces that really reminded me of Fringe.
The machine that helped him access his memories was very similar to the water submission tank that Olivia had to use to access dreams/memories.
The super smart IT guy who you know is doing some questionable experiments down there alone is basically Walter.
The unpredictable hostage situation where some form of chemical warfare was used on a test subject in some odd puzzle apartment just really felt Fringe-like to me.
I liked Fringe up until the universes combined and I found it really tough to stick with it, I have a feeling this show might survive b/c older demographics love investigative murder porn…now with androids.
Remember when Fringe turned into a Rom-Com?
I clicked over during the scene where some dude gets melted in a box. That was enough for me to turn it off and immediately want to start watching from the beginning.
I can’t get enough dudes getting melted in boxes, kinda my thing.
relevant
[24.media.tumblr.com]
seems like most people were unsatisfied with this one, but as far as pilots go i thought it did what it needed to do. Urban is, as always, awesome. i enjoyed the nods to Blade Runner. felt a little generic overall but i wasn’t expecting my mind to be blown. it’s fucking FOX. hell, i already enjoy it more than Agents of SHIELD. and pairing it with Sleepy Hollow could turn Monday night into my 2 hour block of ridiculous fun action. i am in until they give me a really good reason to stop watching.
I lost interest a little over halfway in. Everything it’s trying to do has been done better elsewhere.
This show signed me on for a three episode commitment the instant Dredd tossed his first Ro-buddy out of a moving car.
Scrubs was my first thought as well with the character names ha ha
It was a decent, and I’ll watch a few more before making my decision as to whether or not this show is worthwhile.
I’m going to be pretty irritated if they ever decide that Karl Urban died in that opening scene and he is now some sort of new experimental android.
They ruled that out in the opening, kind of. Either that or he’s one elaborate android.
you watch Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D., your opinion means dick.
But he says it sucks. Does that validate his opinion?
I have a feeling this is just going to be 24-esque buddy cop procedural…similar to continuum but with robots. Like they’ll have new cases every week and the link is some overarching conspiracy or criminal organization. Each case brings them closer to blah blah blah.
That being said, it’ll get my usual 3-4 episode trial run cause I have nothing better to do.
Even Breaking Bad had a pretty weak pilot
Pretty Exposition Machine… shows Fri, Sat, Sun…$10 cover, 2 drink minimum
I get royalties.
I’ll be interested to hear what you thought of the second episode.
I saw the pilot and I loved it. I think the criticism may be focused on the wrong thing. Fox picked up a series with a theme that everyone like the buddy cop theme which is the ultimate “bromance” theme. The futuristic setting of having biological and technological advances happen faster than governments can track them which leaves a flood of black market products and threats that police will face which they could easily be clueless about what they face is a great back drop, because it has little to no restrictions. What will make this show a hit is if the relationship between the human and synthetic. The synthetic having a child like wonder and ignorance of the world but has abilities that are hard to match and people will not see coming (similar to Data Star Trek TNG, which I believe would not have been a success without Data) . The human has a cowboy mentality, a deep caring heart, knows when to use force and when to use guile (just like Malcolm Reynolds on Firefly, which again is a character that brought the show to its level of captivating).
I saw the second episode and the two episodes thus far have been pretty good. I will totally add this to my TV watching schedule. There are not enough good sci-fi shows out there, this is not perfect by any means but has a lot of potential. Just stay away from the case of the week set up all the time and incorporate more serialized story telling and it could be great.
the dialogue is extremely solid and has heart. the only area I’d really nick it in is minka kelly’s casting. oddly enough she didn’t bother me in parenthood but in this the way she randomly groups her words when speaking as if a poor reader is effing mind-numbing. I can’t think she was cast for any other reason than fandom.