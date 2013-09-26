The ‘Always Sunny’ Guys Gave Conan A 100th Episode Sneak Peek And Then Explained The Gay Spectrum

Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Glenn Howerton from It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia spent last night spread across Conan O’Brien’s furniture, discussing everything from Charlie putting a snug pair of tighty whities on a naked Danny DeVito (video available!) to their devolving characters to how everyone is at least a little bit gay. They also brought along an exclusive clip from their 100th episode, which is set to air on October 9th.

Check out the segment below, in which the guys talk about their slow burn to 100 episodes before getting to the preview clip. (Spoiler alert: Mac dies. And goes to his fabulous version of heaven.)

Here’s the discussion about how the guys push the boundaries of just how far they can devolve characters like Dennis (from creepy to full-on sociopath) and Charlie (from dumb to way, way dumber):

Here’s the bit about how everyone — Conan and Andy included — is a little bit gay:

And just for good measure, here’s the excellent “Gay Spectrum” discussion referenced in that last clip, which took place during Howerton’s September 2011 appearance on Conan: