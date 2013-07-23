Amanda Bynes Has Been Placed In A Psych Ward After Starting A Fire In Someone’s Driveway

A few weeks ago we instituted a moratorium on Amanda Bynes posts around here. The fact that she’s obviously mentally ill — to the point that Courtney Love was doling out life advice to her — made any chronicling of her bizarre exploits feel icky. I think the note I sent out said something along the lines of, “unless she kills someone or kills herself, let’s avoid posting anything about her.” Well, she hasn’t killed anyone, including herself, but she could have last night, and for that she’s been locked away in an LA-area psych ward.
Reports the Hollywood Reporter:
Amanda Bynes was placed under 5150 hold and taken to the hospital for mental evaluation on Monday night after setting a small fire outside a home in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
The fire department was called around 8:45 p.m. when the 27-year-old actress, whose erratic behavior has spurred several run-ins with the law in recent months, sparked the fire in the driveway area of the single-family residence, whose inhabitants have no association or relationship with Bynes, Sergeant Eric Buschow of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department told The Hollywood Reporter.
May whatever treatment she receives help her mind find the clarity, comfort and peace it’s obviously been missing for some time.
Yeh seriously, I’m all for making fun of fucked up celebrities but this shit has been getting scary. Hopefully they can let the beasties out of her head.
What ever happened to letting these people crash and burn.. use to be they hit rock bottom, then make a comeback in like 4-5 years..now the media and all the fanboppers drag it out and act like a crutch for these people to just suffer in their own sickness for longer and longer….seriously do we need more Robert Downey Jr.’s or more Gary Busey’s
I… I’d be okay with more RDJs. One Gary Busey is probably for the best though.
MOAR Gary Buseys…errr…Busies? No, that looks like busy. Busi?
Gary Busey is contained in a BuSET
A gaggle of Buseys?
I’m still curious what started this descent into madness. It seems like it came out of nowhere, which is weird because this is Margot Kidder/Sean Young level craziness
She is a Pre-Nick Cannon Nick kid…They never had a chance…
Her parents controlled her money.
So 72 hours from now they decide she’s responding to medication they proscribe. She leaves, doesn’t take the meds, and does more crazy.
(Obligatory) Thanks Obama!
as an outpatient mental health professional…. yeah, that’s pretty accurate. Hopefully they’ll get her some real help, and hopefully she’ll WANT some help….
I know this sounds cliche but where are her parents during this whole spiral? Did she do the whole emancipation thing?
We talk about her (and other former child celebs) like she’s still a kid but you do realize she’s almost 30. It’s something the West tends to do where we mentally handicap our children by developmentally pushing the age of maturity further and further back. I always cringe whenever a celebrity does something stupid and I hear Americans say, “she’s/he’s twenty ____, she’s/he’s still young.”
Having said that, Amanda does have some obvious problems so I hope she gets the help she needs.
I like how it’s “unless she dies or someone else dies, we won’t post anything.” That’s top notch stuff.
Back in my day…you’d just be arrested…what the fuck is a 5150 hold?
It’s a legal hold for someone that is a danger to themselves or others. They can keep you in a psych ward for 72 hours.
and why the fuck does she always get to wear a wig when she’s arrested. I never got to.
I hope she can turn it around. She’s still not that far gone that she could make a successful comeback in 3 years and look good. She’s not on Lindsay Lohan’s level of hideous. She’s not a bad little actress.
Amen. She needs help.
As a wise man once said, crazy in the head, crazy in the bed.
This is the correct point.
I can’t wait to see her in a Tarantino film in seven years.
Your moratoriums must have short half-lives…
I think shes more beautiful than ever.