Amazon Prime Video is picking up full seasons of fan favorites Parks and Recreation and Friday Night Lights under a new streaming deal with NBCUniversal. Additionally, all eight seasons of House that aired on Fox, and four seasons of Eureka that ran on Syfy will likewise be available on Prime Video.

Friday Night Lights was previously available on Netflix until October of 2017 when the streaming service dropped poor Mr. and Mrs. Coach. Parks and Rec, on the other hand, will continue to stream on Netflix as well as Hulu, as it currently does. (If you still can’t get enough of the Pawnee crew, make sure to check out the trailer for Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman’s new crafting series Making It, premiering on NBC later this summer.)

Prime Video seems to be on a spending spree as of late, as the move comes just after Amazon added seasons of 20 reality TV shows earlier this month — including Hell’s Kitchen, Toddlers & Tiaras, Kitchen Nightmares, Man vs. Wild, Unsolved Mysteries, and Forensic Files.

Between the NBCUniversal deal and the reality series, Prime Video is becoming a serious contender in the streaming wars. You can check out the 25 best shows currently streaming on Amazon Prime here.

