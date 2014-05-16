AMC Finds Its Next ‘Breaking Bad’ In ‘Untitled Billy Corgan Wrestling Project’

Good news for anyone worried about how AMC is going to get by without the greatest TV drama since The Wire AND Bob Benson: they’ll be fine, because they’re in the Untitled Billy Corgan Wrestling Project business. Billy Corgan, Smashing Pumpkins. Emmy voters, smiling politely.

Other new series are an untitled wrestling project from Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan. It will follow Corgan in his new job as Corgan creative director of Chicago-based wrestling league Resistance Pro — and comes from Small Town Security producers Left/Right. An hour-long format, its first season is for an eight-episode order.

I can’t wait until this premieres, so I can make a What’s On Tonight, Tonight joke. Also:

AMC loves Chris Hardwick. The cable network, who now shares its Talking Dead host with Comedy Central, has ordered a TV version of his web series All-Star Celebrity Bowling. (Via)

So, yeah, I think AMC is doing just swell.

