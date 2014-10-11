AMC Is Ditching Almost All Of Its Unscripted And Reality Programming

Hopefully you’re not a fan of AMC’s Small Town Security or 4th And Loud. They’ll be disappearing along with the other unscripted series on the network’s schedule. The only two to survive the cut will be Talking Dead and Kevin Smith’s Comic Book Men. The move comes from a shift back towards scripted original programming for the network, making it a priority. From The Hollywood Reporter:
“Scripted originals are at the core of the AMC brand. Iconic shows like Mad Men, Breaking Bad and The Walking Dead have driven AMC’s evolution into a must-have television network,” an AMC spokesman said in a statement. “We are proud of our efforts in unscripted programming and the unique worlds we have been able to introduce, but in an environment of exploding content options for viewers, we have decided to make scripted programming our priority.”
You’ve surely read a number of articles referring to AMC’s future woes in programming following the departure of Breaking Bad and Mad Men. With the failure and low impact of shows like Low Winter Sun, Halt And Catch Fire, and Turn, it’s really no shock that the network wants to refocus their efforts towards their scripted arm.
The part I am surprised by is the ejection of the entire slate of shows. I always thought they were beneficial to the scripted shows because they provided cheap programming that still earned advertising dollars. I guess that only works when those unscripted shows are actually successful. Who saw that coming?
(Via IGN / The Hollywood Reporter)
i still get a chuckle out of anyone who calls reality shows “unscripted”
Indeed, but I do think they meant anything like Talking Dead though. I dunno what others there were, but I think that’s what they mean.
I’m surprised they’re still called “reality” shows. Every animal acts differently when it knows it’s being watched.
That’s a shame. I’m going to miss watching the previews for “4th and Loud” and not giving a crap about it, KISS, The team and Arena football in general
I got excited when I saw that picture. Assumed Talking Dead was gonna be gone. You got me.
Talking dead isn’t that bad at all.
Love Talking Dead.
Mega Man!!!!
Mega Man is awesome
Kevin Smith must give amazing head for his piece of shit show to make the cut continuously.
+1
Well maybe it stayed since its obviously a scripted show, a piece of shit scripted show, but scripted none the less.
The fat ones are always givers.
i hope this presages the end of all fake “reality” programming. i refuse to watch any of them. maybe the fake singing contest ones can go next?
It’s bound to happen. Television is just like any other consumer product. When people get tired of it, they change it to whatever the people are asking for at the moment.
Good riddance.
Other than talking dead and comic book what reality shows are there on AMC?
That’s why they were cancelled. Small Town Security, Freak Show, 4th And Loud, There was an advertising reality show, Game of Arms (arm wrasslin’).
@Sp4cetime Too many. As aRobertsg listed. I don’t like seeing that shit on AMC.
Less of Chris Hardwick is all good with me.
But he’s not going anywhere. Talking Dead is staying.
True, but I read elsewhere that his Celebrity Bowling show was one of the ones getting the ax.
I didn’t even know that was a thing.
You are obviously better than me, then.
I want watch atMidnight but after enough episodes it felt like Hardwick was trying to make it too much about himself. He’d go on too long during the opening or make his own jokes before giving the guests an opportunity. Some epis. he needs to be more host, less entertainer, bc he tend to take time from the guests and the game
.
The show is better and he’s actually funny when he adds to or plays off guest’s jokes. He has a quick wit.
Here’s an idea, AMC/Hardwick, if it can afford @Midnight more running time, no commercial breaks, just have Chris Hardwick do the commercial/promotion spots like radio ad plugs. This gives Hardwick more time to entertain and more time for the guest contestants during @Midnight. They can be pre-recorded and used for mult. episodes or when Hardwick feels comfortable he can read them live on the air, maybe guests can help or contribute. If it works out you can pay me later.
Wow this is something I always thought the major networks would do not a cable network.
Boy, the image accompanying this article lead me to believe that perhaps Talking Dead was going to be canceled! Good thing I clicked to read on!
Can they please pick up Longmire from A&E ?
This reminds me of Longmire and A&E as well. AMC cancels all reality and A&E does away with the biggest rating show they have which is scripted to focus on cheap low ratings reality shows. One network is going backwards and I would love for AMC to grab Longmire. Far outperformed any of their newer shows.
We need to watch the sh*t out of “Better Call Saul” to prove whichever coke-fueled executive who made this decision to be right.