After a two-week break since airing the Preacher pilot (to give everyone an opportunity to watch the excellent opening episode), the series returned last night with the second episode of the run, “See.” Showrunner Sam Catlin continued to build the Preacher universe, develop its main and secondary characters, test the newfound powers of Jesse Custer, and leave us with many more questions than answers.
Here’s the ten most pressing questions we have after “See.”
I was hoping I was going to enjoy this show leading up to the premiere, and I’m annoyed both that the episodes aren’t longer and that they made us wait 2 weeks after the first episode, because I am actually enjoying the series more then I thought I would. Very promising so far. I do feel its going to be one of those series however where the season orders are a bit to short.
It’s pretty clear from the first episode that Emily is into Jesse. And incidentally, put me in #TeamEmily.
I took it that Arseface was the killer. Also, was it mentioned what happened to Tracy? Wondering if Arseface caused her condition and the guilt led him to try to kill himself.
From context I assumed she was kicked in the head by a horse.
My assumption as well.
I have no idea what’s going on in this show. And I likes it…
Cassidy is now my favorite character because he believes The Big Lebowski is overrated.
Are people enjoying this show? I fell asleep not halfway into the pilot. It felt as silly as Ash vs Evil Dead or From Dusk Til Dawn without any of the humor. Young Howard Stark was pretty boring.
