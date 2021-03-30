American Gods may be about immortals, but the show was not: According to The Hollywood Reporter, Starz has canceled the ambitious drama, based on Neil Gaiman’s beloved fantasy novel that blended all manner of mythology into a mind-blowing mash-up. It lasted three intermittently produced series, starting in 2017. Its last season aired its final episode on March 21, just over a week before it received the axe.

The show had its share of production headaches. Initially it was run by developers Bryan Fuller, of Pushing Daisies and Hannibal, and Logan co-writer Michael Green. They left after the first season, and were replaced by Jesse Alexander. But then Alexander was replaced for the third season by Charles H. Eglee. Throw in the two-year gap between seasons and you have a show whose early demise isn’t as surprising as it could have been.

Three seasons, incidentally, is how long another much-liked, button-pushing cable show that also featured Ian McShane lasted: Deadwood. Like HBO’s beyond-gritty take on the Western, which was resurrected in 2019 for a final two-hour capper, American Gods may live to see one final gasp. THR reports that the show’s producers are in talks with Starz to greenlight a “potential event series or movie,” to give it the send-off it deserves.

