Bryan Fuller Is Taking On Neil Gaiman With ‘American Gods’

American Gods, Neil Gaiman’s beloved novel about deities fighting each other, has been knocking around Hollywood for quite a while. But it’s a notably difficult book for screenwriters to crack, which has meant a decade of development hell. So Starz decided to stop messing around and hire one of the best showrunners on television.
Yes, Bryan Fuller, famous for beloved whimsical comedies such as Dead Like Me and Pushing Daisies, not to mention one of the best shows on TV right now, is taking on Neil Gaiman. This collision of the fanbases will be happening on Starz, according to the Hollywood Reporter, and Starz seems surprisingly eager to get it on the air:
Starz has handed out a script-to-series commitment to the project, with Fuller and Michael Green [of Heroes fame] attached to serve as showrunners and exec produce alongside Gaiman. FMNA will produce the series.
It’s not clear who’ll be in charge of what, but it’s fairly clear Fuller isn’t leaving Hannibal any time soon, and Green would probably be the guy in charge of getting the series shot while Fuller would handle the scripts. Essentially, all Fuller has to do is hand in a script Starz likes, and they’ll start making the show.
As we noted, it’s a tough book to crack. Gaiman, among other things, riffs on a lot of themes and works with both classical mythology and modern urban legends, making for his usual literary text. But if anybody can deliver what fans love about American Gods, it’s Fuller. Really, after making the Grim Reaper adorable, this should be a piece of cake.
I was very disappointed when HBO passed with Tom Hanks attached, but Bryan Fuller is a great fit.
This book was fucking awful and read like poor fan fiction. I’m not trolling, I am legitimately baffled as to why so many people like it.
Really? I’m not a fan of this genre but liked this book.
@OhMyBalls Yeah it’s pretty rare for me to dislike a book, too. I still think the premise is good but the execution was terrible. The whole story dragged, I generally disliked the characters (I defy you to find a more dull protagonist than Shadow), and the ónly thing I can say about the ending was that it was anticlimactic. Granted, it’s been a solid five years since I read it, but I doubt my opinion of it would improve with a re-read.
Yeah I agree, I got bored with the book about 1/3 of the way through, put it down for awhile and came back to finish it simply because I had started it. Shadow was a boring protagonist but I did enjoy a lot of the surrounding characters and am really interested to see how it will translate visually. There was some pretty bad ass imagery in the book.
But he did sleight of hand!!
I haven’t read it since I was a kid so it is a distinct possibility that, like most things I enjoyed as a youth, it’s a suck factory.
The paperback edition I read had a foreword or afterword (it’s been a while) from Gaiman that was a subtly worded confession that he had wanted to take a road trip across America for a long time, and was able to convince his publisher to pay for it under the camouflage of “research.” Explains a lot, in my opinion.
Also, you know Wednesday and Mr. Nancy are gonna’ have some badass suits.
Kinda wondering how the Easter concept’s gonna go over with the mainstream. I predict Salon Think pieces, so many Salon Think pieces.
Haven’t read American Gods but I’m intrigued. I really enjoyed Anansi Boys – is that a good indication that I’d be into American Gods?
the story is kinda a sequal to a minor character in American Gods, got the hardcover with both stories and they both are good reads.
Please Starz don’t mess this up also someone get to work on making Good Omens a movie/show.
If Starz does half as good of a job with this as they did with Spartacus, then I’m in. I love AG and hopefully, without the pressure of ratings to deal with, Fuller can spread his wings and kill this.
I’ve heard the Rock thrown around as an option for Shadow. I love the Rock as much as anyone and I think he does fit the description but I feel like he’s too charismatic. Shadow is supposed to be a surrogate for the reader to take the universe in. The rock’s too damn like able. I could be way off
I read the novel up to the part where the prostitute’s vagina ate a man whole. I am done with Neil Gaiman forever.