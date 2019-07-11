Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

American Horror Story is headed back for its ninth season with the campy slasher-themed 1984, and now we’ve got a first look at the new cast in all their ’80s glory with a teaser set to — what else? — “I Can Dream About You” by Hall & Oates. First and foremost, it was just revealed that series staple Sarah Paulson would be sitting this round out along with Evan Peters, who shared the sad news earlier this year. In other words, that means a lot of new faces.

As far as the returning cast, it seems as if Emma Roberts is going to be front and center this season, along with veterans Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Cody Fern, and John Carroll Lynch. The latter of whom can be seen at the end of the teaser as a balding, scraggly-haired villain (probably?) reminiscent of the serial killer in Too Many Cooks. (Cult and Apocalypse star Billy Eichner is also taking a break this season.)

Newcomers include Olympic medalist Gus Kenworthy, Zach Villa (Shameless), DeRon Horton (Dear White People), Matthew Morrison (Glee), and transgender rights advocate Angelica Ross (Pose) — who revealed the news on Instagram on Wednesday.

‪”I am ELATED to make history as the first trans actor to secure 2 series regular roles, leaping from #PoseFX to #AHS1984!” she wrote. “Thank you @mrrpmurphy for the gift of playing Candy & creating my newest role on American Horror Story! I’m so grateful & excited to join the @ahsfx family!!!‬”