‘American Horror Story’ Season 9 Is An Homage To 1980s Slasher Films

Tired: George Orwell’s 1984. Wired: Stranger Things season two, Wonder Woman 1984 and American Horror Story season nine, which creator Ryan Murphy revealed will take place in the year of Ghostbusters and Gremlins.

The announcement was made on Instagram, where Murphy posted a creepy video showing a woman running away from a knife-wielding killer in the woods. She hides in a barn only for the knife to penetrate the wooden door — then, “AHS 1984.” The teaser is reminiscent of the slasher films of the 1980s, including 1980’s Friday the 13th and Nightmare on Elm Street, which was released in… 1984. Murphy must be saving the Revenge of the Nerds homage.

Little else is known about season nine, other than Emma Roberts is expected to return “and that her [character’s] boyfriend will be played by franchise newcomer and Olympic freestyle skier and silver medalist Gus Kenworthy.” Also, Evan Peters is sitting the season out for the first time. 1984, which joins previous installments Murder House, Asylum, Coven, Freak Show, Hotel, Roanoke, Cult, and Apocalypse, will premiere later this year.

The new season, along with Apocalypse, will no longer be eligible for Outstanding Limited Series at the Emmys after the Television Academy announced that shows like American Horror Story, The Sinner, and American Vandal must compete in the Drama/Comedy categories. The reclassifications were “due to continuing story threads, characters and actors reprising those same character roles from previous seasons,” according to Variety. American Horror Story has been nominated for a staggering 89 Emmys, with 16 wins.

(Via Variety)