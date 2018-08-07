Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

FX released the first teaser for the upcoming American Horror Story: Apocalypse on Monday night, and yes, it is creepy already. The brief clip focuses on some end-0f-the-world imagery, dueling scorpions, and a horrifying baby in an hourglass, so prepare yourself for some nightmare fuel from the get go. While creator Ryan Murphy claims that he is done with “shock value,” this teaser may say otherwise. Nothing like a bloody umbilical cord to make you think about impending doom.

Little is known about the plot of the season yet, beyond the news that it will be a crossover between the Murder House and Coven universes. As with past seasons, Murphy is bringing back his regulars for Apocalypse. Sarah Paulson will be playing three characters: Murder House‘s Billie Dean Howard, Coven‘s Cordelia Foxx, and Ms. Wilhelmina Venable, a new character for Apocalypse. Despite claiming that she was done with the series, Jessica Lange will return as Murder House‘s Constance Langdon for one episode, and Emma Roberts will also be playing her Coven character Madison Montegomery again (bet you thought you’d seen the last of her). Other repeat players include Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Billie Lourde, Billy Eichner, and Kathy Bates.

AHS: Apocalypse will premiere on September 12, so start clutching your pearls now.