Not long after FX dropped a new preview for American Horror Story: Apocalypse, the upcoming eighth season of Ryan Murphy’s popular anthology series, the network dropped yet another trailer for the end times online. At double the length of its predecessor, the new trailer for the highly anticipated Murder House and Coven crossover features much of the same footage, as well as a healthy dose of bonus bits and hints about the show’s latest warped story. Also, we get to watch Billy Eichner‘s character scream “you b*tch!” as a plane leaves him behind in the middle of the titular apocalypse.

Aside from the aforementioned crossover, and a who’s who of returning AHS cast members and characters, very little is known about Apocalypse‘s plot. Judging by the latest trailer, however, it’s pretty easy to guess what’s going on. For reasons unknown, the world as we know it has been thrust into a dystopian nightmare. Blaring alarms, fiery flashes and charred remains seem to suggest some kind of nuclear bombardment — especially when Cordelia Goode (Sarah Paulson) mentions something about radiation — but the more supernatural elements from Murder House and Coven suggest something far more sinister is afoot.

After all, The Assassination of Gianni Versace‘s Cody Fern is playing Michael Langdon, who is literally the anti-christ. Or as Kathy Bates’ character says toward the end of the trailer, “Hail Satan!” American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres Wednesday, September 12th at 10:00 pm ET on FX.