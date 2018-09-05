Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

We’re just a week away from the premiere of American Horror Story: Apocalypse — the highly anticipated crossover between Murder House and Coven — and based on the trailer FX just released, it looks like it won’t disappoint. Returning are a murderer’s row (pun intended) of American Horror Story characters, including Jessica Lange 🙌 as Constance Langdon; Sarah Paulson as Cordelia Goode, Billie Dean Howard, and a new character named Venable; Taissa Farmiga as both Zoe Benson and Violet Harmon; Dylan McDermott and Connie Britton as Ben and Vivien Harmon; and Evan Peters as Tate Langdon in addition to a new character that apparently wants to eat somebody.

A few previously deceased characters will be also be returning such as Frances Conroy as Myrtle Snow and Emma Roberts as Madison Montgomery, the latter of whom is supposedly going to be bitcher than ever this season.

It appears that the season won’t take long before diving into the literal apocalypse, given the scenes of a desolate-looking earth. Likewise, we also get a first look at the literal antichrist Michael Langdon (Cody Fern, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story), who will apparently be going head-to-head with the coven of witches led by Cordelia in the ultimate battle between good and evil.

Veterans to the horror anthology series Adina Porter, Cheyenne Jackson, Kathy Bates, Billy Eichner, Leslie Grossman, and Billie Lourd will also be joining this season in new roles, as well as newcomer Joan freaking Collins.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres on FX Wednesday, September 12 at 10:00 p.m.