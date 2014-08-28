The First ‘American Horror Story: Freak Show’ Poster Reveals Angela Bassett’s Three Boobs

#American Horror Story
News & Culture Writer
08.28.14 17 Comments

FX has released the first official poster for American Horror Story: Freak Show and HOOO BOY, it does not disappoint. Kathy Bates is the bearded lady! Michael Chiklis is the strong man! Jessica Lange is, uhhhh, a lady without any arms! Click here to see a high res version so you can zoom in on all of the subtle details, but first there’s something we need to discuss.

beard-boobs

Angela Bassett’s character on Freak Show has three boobs. I can only imagine the “holding his pee” dance Ryan Murphy has been doing for the past several weeks as to not spill THAT juicy tidbit. Anyway, here’s the full poster below. What do you guys think #WirSindAlleFreaks means??

There’s also another teaser out in addition to the one released late yesterday, that I wrote about this morning. Oh, so you know what I was just saying about how American Horror Story teasers rarely have anything to do with the actual plot? Well apparently this one does — which features a woman eerily trapped in a birdcage while an unseen tattooed man stands ominously over her.

(See bottom left of the cast poster.)

Around The Web

TOPICS#American Horror Story
TAGSAMERICAN HORROR STORYPOSTERSteasers

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 19 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP