The First ‘American Horror Story: Freak Show’ Poster Reveals Angela Bassett’s Three Boobs

FX has released the first official poster for American Horror Story: Freak Show and HOOO BOY, it does not disappoint. Kathy Bates is the bearded lady! Michael Chiklis is the strong man! Jessica Lange is, uhhhh, a lady without any arms! Click here to see a high res version so you can zoom in on all of the subtle details, but first there’s something we need to discuss.
Angela Bassett’s character on Freak Show has three boobs. I can only imagine the “holding his pee” dance Ryan Murphy has been doing for the past several weeks as to not spill THAT juicy tidbit. Anyway, here’s the full poster below. What do you guys think #WirSindAlleFreaks means??
There’s also another teaser out in addition to the one released late yesterday, that I wrote about this morning. Oh, so you know what I was just saying about how American Horror Story teasers rarely have anything to do with the actual plot? Well apparently this one does — which features a woman eerily trapped in a birdcage while an unseen tattooed man stands ominously over her.
(See bottom left of the cast poster.)
It means, “we are all freaks” in German, the language of freaks.
I’m hoping Stacey meant in the context of the show and wasn’t just too lazy to look up a simple German phrase.
Yea but even in the context of the show, I think it’s safe to assume the message is: we are all freaks.
I don’t speak German, nor did I look it up, but it’s quite obvious that it means “we are all freaks.”
Yea, its an American Horror Story season. There is no deeper meaning.
Surely she was joking, as Ritzen is a German name.
And the shadow of the killer clown, complete with Krusty hair.
Can anyone tell, who is in the birdcage?
It ain’t Mork. Nanu nanu!
Too soon?
@Spanky Datass
Just right
I’ll give it a shot. I hated last season (excluding every scene with Kathy Bates), but I’m willing to give this one a shot.
Last season was definitely my least favorite, so hoping things will be better this season! I already like the premise better.
This recurring cast thing really is a mixed blessing. I love Jessica Lange, but holy shit is it enough with Sarah Paulson’s wooden face and Evan Peters’ everything.
My thoughts exactly. Also, am I the only one that hates Kathy Bates?
I don’t mind Kathy Bates in the right role, but I too am sick of Sarah Paulson. There’s just something about her that I don’t like. I like Evan Peters in the first two seasons, but last season was just bleh all over the place.
Angela Bassett has 3 boobs. Kathy Bates has a beard. Sarah Paulson has two heads. Michael Chiklis has a porno mustache. Can we say right now this is going to be the best season?
Yes. But it’s like saying “there’s the smartest retard on the short bus”.