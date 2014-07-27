‘American Horror Story’s’ Comic-Con Panel Basically Confirmed Those Leaked Casting Rumors

American Horror Story’s Comic Con panel took place yesterday, for some reason, since they still don’t have any kind of trailers or teasers for us — but it still sounded like a fun panel with cast members joking around back and forth. And if anything, we got just enough information to pretty much confirm those leaked casting rumors from last week, plus the addition of The Shield’s Michael Chiklis to the cast.

I f*cking KNEW Ryan Murphy leaked that sh*t. From Deadline:

One by one, each of the actors revealed their new identities: Emma Roberts is Maggie, Sarah Paulson will play Siamese twins Bette and Dot, Michael Chiklis is Evan del Toreado, Angela Bassett is his wife Desiree Dupre, and Evan Peters will play del Toreado’s son Jimmy Darling. Minear said that there will be “a villain who will rival the rubber man and the minotaur from previous seasons. John Carroll Lynch will play him, and he will scare the sh*t out of you.”

Uhhh. It’s a clown. He’s going to be a scary clown. We could have probably figured that out even without leaked casting rumors, because Ryan Murphy already said there’s going to be a scary clown and there is nothing scarier than a scary clown.

Sarah Paulson also gave some guarded insight as to how they’re going to pull off having her play a two-headed woman, which has been quite the mystery given that it’s an FX series without a ten million dollar budget:

Paulson, who tweeted out a photo recently of Bette and Dot, said that her twin heads aren’t “a prosthetic. There’s a mystery around what we’re doing, and I want to keep it that way. Right now, a week in, Bette is my favorite character. It’s like Sybil. I should call Sally Field and get some tips.” Freak Show will take place during the 1950s in Jupiter, FL.

Sybil was one of those movies that I put in my Netflix queue back in like 2005 and I never got around to watching. Never thought that one would come back to bite me in the ass.

Finally, the cast gave some insight into what it’s like working with the mad genius, himself, Ryan Murphy:

While most of these fan panels are full of actors’ guarded, sugary praise of each other, the cast of American Horror Story let loose — real loose and got candid about working with AHS creator Ryan Murphy. Said Evan Peters about Murphy, “He’s a visionary. He thinks of all these things, and we have to figure out what he wants.” Said co-star Kathy Bates with a laugh: “That’s the damn truth! It unnerves me a bit. The man behind the curtain has come out in front of the curtain. It’s so lame. I must be nervous. After my first scene one week, I got home and couldn’t go to sleep, and then I slept for 30 hours — and that was without drugs! I swear to God, I think he scares the shit out of me!”

I never thought I would say this, but I am just really glad that Ryan Murphy isn’t my boss. One other tidbit that was revealed from executive producer Tim Minear is that Freak Show is apparently going to be like “[German director] Douglas Sirk meets the movie Zodiac.” If that’s true, I have a feeling that I’m going to be watching a good portion of the series through my fingers. Well, the first few episodes, anyway, until things spiral into the usual Ryan Murphy ridiculousness. CAN’T WAIT.