American Vandal was a brief but glorious two-season dive into the absurdity of high school existence in the age of social media. And while the Netflix mockumentary series will not return for a third season, its creators have set their sights on the world of competitive gaming for their next project.

The Hollywood Reporter shared on Friday that Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault will work together on Players, a Paramount+ show about a fictional League of Legends team. And though it won’t be American Vandal, it will likely look very similar to the show’s documentary-like style.

Like American Vandal, the new series will be filmed in documentary style, and it will follow a fictional League of Legends team trying to win a championship. CBS Studios and Funny or Die, which teamed on American Vandal, will produce Players as well. League of Legends maker Riot Games is also involved. Players will focus on a LoL team that’s looking to win its first championship after years of close calls and heartaches. In order to make it to the top, they’ll need their prodigy, a 17-year-old rookie, and their 27-year-old veteran to put aside their egos and work together.

Considering the first season of American Vandal centered entirely around penis graffiti and its second season was all about human excrement, it’s safe to say Yacenda and Perrault can turn a simple concept into a full-fledged show. And they’ll have plenty to work with in the esports world. Competitive gaming is absolutely a young person’s game, and the two have a lot of experience in making teen social circles compelling and hilarious television. If Players is anything close to what American Vandal was on Netflix, gaming fans should be very excited about this project.