Netflix

If you haven’t already seen the first trailer for American Vandal season two, which sees our heroes, Peter Maldonado (Tyler Alvarez) and Sam Ecklund (Griffin Gluck) taking their faux documentary wares to St. Bernadine Catholic School, do so now. Why? Because that’s the best way to learn that, instead of trying to get to the bottom of a bunch of expertly crafted male genitalia, the pair finds themselves tasked with answering the question, “Who did the poops?” Actually, they already know it’s someone who calls themselves the “turd burglar,” but who’s that?

Audiences won’t know until they finish streaming all of American Vandal‘s second season on September 14th. (Or they won’t, since we truly don’t know who drew all the dicks in season one.) Until then, it turns out that the social media handle previewed in the trailer, @theturdburglar, is actually an active account, and whoever is running it is already taunting the students of St. Bernadine ahead of the season two premiere date.

Along with a requisite poop emoji, the account’s first and only post (as of this writing) contains a painting of Jesus and his disciples last supper and the warning, “Saint Bernardine should remember 2 Chronicles 21:15.”

Per the King James version, that line reads: “And thou shalt have great sickness by disease of thy bowels, until thy bowels fall out by reason of the sickness day by day.” To quote the first comment on the turd burglar’s inaugural post, “Finally my college theology classes are gonna pay off.”