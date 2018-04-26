FX

The Americans Anxiety Report is a weekly rundown of the people and things we are currently most worried about on the show. It will get weird because many of the people and things we will be worrying about will be tools in a plot to ruin America, put in motion by another country. Blame the show for this, not us.

10. Elizabeth (Last week: 6)

Elizabeth tumbles to number 10 this week for a few reasons, some of them having to do with her murdering Gennadi and Sofia, some of them having to do with her pulling a honeypot maneuver on Philip to get him to try the old Bulgarian drugging and kidnapping maneuver with Kimmy, and some of them miscellaneous Paige business. But mostly, she falls to 10 because after she killed Gennadi and Sofia, in that moment where she saw little Ilya watching television in the other room, a tiny part of me thought she might actually murder a child.

I’m sorry, but that’s where I draw the line. I should probably draw it before that, to be honest. I’m a softy, in general, and I try to see the best in people and be empathetic, but if I even have to consider the possibility that you are capable of murdering a child, that’s a problem. Sorry if that offends.

Also, I’m glad Philip ruined the Kimmy plan. That won’t end well for one of them, either because Philip will get punished for spoiling it or because Elizabeth will get punished for failing the summit mission. I don’t care. I’ll take a short-term win where I can get it.

9. Cars with wood paneling (Last week: Unranked)

Renee’s out here rolling around the Beltway in a damn Jeep Wagoneer.

It is incredible to me that fake wood paneling was ever a thing people put on cars. At least if you buy a fake diamond for your jewelry or something it creates the illusion of something nice. Fake wood on your car just creates an illusion that your car is made of wood. Why would you ever want people to think your car — or at least part of it — is made of wood? It’s insane. Picture a wooden car in a high-speed collision. Picture filling a wooden car with gasoline. Picture telling a friend you got a new car and then sliding your sunglasses halfway down your nose and smugly adding, “Oh, and you know it’s part wood.” This might be the single craziest thing to come out of the 1980s, which is really saying something.

Wood is not what you make cars out of!

8. Kimmy (Last week: 8)

Not okay.

Not okay.

I had a bad feeling as soon as we saw her the other week. There was no reason to bring her back unless something bad was going to happen. That’s how things work on this show. Look at Gennadi. And while Kimmy did not end up dead on the kitchen floor of an FBI safe house (yet, who knows with this show), she did get seduced by a middle-aged Russian spy and she almost got kidnapped in Greece and held in a Bulgarian dungeon. I really do not want to get held in a Bulgarian dungeon. I don’t care what you’ve heard. No Bulgarian dungeons for me. Not even once. Not even on a tour. Can’t be too careful.

Honestly, the best thing that happened to her was getting her heart broken by a grown man who was calling her from a pay phone. That was the best thing. Wrap your head around that for 90 seconds. I mean this in the best way possible, but I hope we never see Kimmy again. At least then I can pretend she turned out okay.

7. Assorted horny doofuses (Last week: Unranked)

The bad run for horny doofuses continues. We had:

“The boy” who thought he lost his virginity to Elizabeth back in Russia but really just repeatedly slammed his penis between her pelvis and a couch cushion and is now getting laughed at by Elizabeth and her daughter

Freakin Tony the Georgetown bar creep who was just awful and deserved to get the hell whooped out of his stupid face.

Cute Brian, who is still in danger and will remain so until he figures out a way to remove himself completely from the lives of anyone in the Jennings family, because good Lord, everything they touch turns to… what’s a nicer way to say “pile of steaming horse manure”? Let’s go with “car with wood paneling.”

It’s insane to me that one of the only horny doofuses who has ever survived a dalliance with these people was Ben, the two-timing hippie scuzzbucket Elizabeth hooked up with last season. God, I hated that guy. And he’s still just running around the Midwest. It’s madness.

6. Stan (Last week: 3)

FX

The Stan situation was bad because he had one job — keep Gennadi and Sofia alive long enough to move them to Oklahoma, in addition to his new crime-fighting FBI duties, which do not appear to be too strenuous because he sure doesn’t seem to be doing much there at all — and he mucked it all up. I don’t know. I guess it wasn’t just his fault. Tough to foresee “my neighbor is a secret Russian spy and had a whole team follow me and scaled a damn fire escape like Catwoman to murder a hockey star who outweighs her by north of 100 pounds,” I guess.

But this is gonna pull Stan all the way back in. I can feel it. He’s gonna follow Oleg some night and see him talking to a mustachioed Philip and have a 10-minute Usual Suspects-style revelation that plays out the truth of his relationship with the Jennings family. The face he makes when that happens will rival any face Philip has made all season. Which is saying something. We’ll get to that.