Amy Adams Fans Lashed Out On Twitter After She Was Passed Over For Another Award At The SAGs

01.27.19 27 mins ago

According to her Wikipedia page, Amy Adams has won 37 awards. That’s out of 131 nominations, going all the way back to her breakthrough, 2005’s Junebug. That means she wins about a third of the time. And yet people on Twitter have it in their head that the acclaimed actress is the Susan Lucci of movies: Always nominated, never winning. (Though the soap star did win a Daytime Emmy once, in 1998, out of 21 times.)

So when Adams lost once more at this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards — this time for her harrowing work in the Gillian Flynn miniseries adaptation Sharp Objects — social media lost it.

The award for Best Actress in a TV Movie/Miniseries went to Patricia Arquette, for Escape at Dannemora. Some wished it had gone to Adams for her HBO miniseries, in which she played an alcoholic crime reporter investigating the murders of two young girls in her hometown. All the while, she unravels spectacularly, not the least due to reuniting with her domineering mother, played by fellow nominee Patricia Clarkson.

