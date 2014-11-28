Amy Poehler And Tina Fey Reveal Their Outfits In This Golden Globes 2015 Promo

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will once again make you not completely hate the Golden Globes when they host the nine-hour ceremony on January 11th. In the first promo, the 30 Rock and Parks and Recreation‘s stars reveal what they’re going to wear that night: cheese, ice skates, and an ER bandage dress, which Poehler borrowed from her good buddy George.

I want to live in that GIF.