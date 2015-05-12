Amy Schumer Makes Fun Of Male-Geared Beer Commercials With A New Parody Ad

Inside Amy Schumer is back with an all new episode tonight, and Comedy Central has released this uncensored (as in NSFW) preview clip which makes fun of male-centric beer commercials. When you think about it in this context, it does seem like macho, manly man dudes in beer commercials really do just want to… f*ck their beers. I’ll never watch a Budweiser commercial the same way again.
Somehow still not quite as funny as an actual Zima commercial…
To hell with that Zima commercial, I want to know more about the commercial that comes on after it. WHY IS THE CHICKEN WEARING GLASSES?!?!
Oh my god, did people really serve Zima on the rocks in club glasses?
@Stacey Ritzen, yes, yes we did. That was the style at the time.
Also, that girl at the bar is pretty damn 90’s hot.
I mean, she’s kind of a beer. She invented the way those people think about beers though, which makes sense.
This is just her show now? Wall to wall “ironic” women are gross jokes or whatever feminist-centric stuff she’s been doing?
Clearly there’s nothing wrong with her message for the most part.
It’s not really that funny, though.
It is if your a woman, apparently.
Idk, my wife laughed even less than I did through the first two episodes.
I feel like she tries much harder to direct her comedy to men than women.
I’ve seen her show once or twice, and from what I’ve seen there (and on the clips I see on Uproxx), nearly every one of her skits is: “Silly me for thinking I might be good-looking. Let’s reveal how guys don’t think so.”
Comedy must cater to my needs!!!
Comedy must not be criticized!!!
There are a few different varieties of beer commercial but dudes wanting to ignore women and “fuck their beer” isn’t one of them.
The beer is the middleman to approach, talk to, hook up with women.
This was my thought too… I can’t think of a single commercial I’ve seen where a guy wanted to ummm “fuck a beer.”
Not to mention that she’s is a self professed rapist. But yes, Not funny at all.
@seshiro86
I think you might be thinking of Lena Dunham, who yes, isn’t funny.
@commenting like a fox I think @Seshiro86 is referring to a speech Schumer gave in which she admitted to having sex with a guy that she said was “wasted,” and based on her description of the encounter, had no idea what was going on.
It’s gotta be a turtle paw man!
I didn’t know about that, but yeah that would make sense.