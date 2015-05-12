Amy Schumer Makes Fun Of Male-Geared Beer Commercials With A New Parody Ad

05.12.15 3 years ago 21 Comments

Inside Amy Schumer is back with an all new episode tonight, and Comedy Central has released this uncensored (as in NSFW) preview clip which makes fun of male-centric beer commercials. When you think about it in this context, it does seem like macho, manly man dudes in beer commercials really do just want to… f*ck their beers. I’ll never watch a Budweiser commercial the same way again.

