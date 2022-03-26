Amy Schumer Opened Up About The Disorder She Kept A ‘Big Secret’

Amy Schumer is known for her funny yet relatable quips that sometimes go a little too far. But while gearing up for her Oscar hosting duties, the comedian opened up about a very real disorder that she deals with called trichotillomania, which her Life & Beth character also struggles with.

In her profile with The Hollywood Reporter, Schumer admits she wanted to make the character more real, even the less-admirable parts. There is a shot of clumps of hair on the ground, which leads to Schumer’s character explaining what trichotillomania is. “I think everybody has a big secret and that’s mine,” she told the mag. “And I’m proud that my big secret only hurts me, but it’s been what I’ve carried so much shame about for so long.”

Trichotillomania is a common disorder that involves the irresistible impulse to pull out hair from your scalp, eyebrows, or other parts of your body. The disorder can be attributed to stress and anxiety, and a few stars, including Olivia Munn and Colin Farrell, have opened up about their struggles in the past.

“It’s not that I used to have this problem and now I don’t,” Schumer continued. “It’s still something that I struggle with.” The comedian also expressed concern that she would pass it on to her son, who is two. “Every time he touches his head, I’m having a heart attack.”

The disorder, which is common among women, is rarely seen in media, which is why she wanted to add it to her Hulu series. “I thought putting it in there would be good for me to alleviate some of my shame and maybe, hopefully, help others alleviate some of theirs, too.”

At the end of the penultimate Life & Beth episode, the show adds a disclaimer: “If you or someone you know experiences Body-Focused Repetitive Behaviors, the TLC Foundation for Body-Focused Repetitive Behaviors offers support and resources” in order for others to learn more about the disorder.