In order to make up for losing nearly half of its key players, Saturday Night Live is pulling out all the stops in order to try to keep the train on the tracks. At the beginning of season 48, the sketch show unveiled a swanky new look along with its four new cast members. And look! A spiffy new font! Do people care about this stuff? Not really, but it’s what we are working with.

NBC has announced their next host, too, following Jack Harlow’s stint as host and musical guest this weekend. Amy Schumer will take the stage on November 5th, with musical guest Steve Lacy.

next week!!! pic.twitter.com/FEm18TY0wt — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 27, 2022

Schumer is no stranger to the 30 Rock stage: she has hosted twice before in 2015 and 2018, and even helped Kim Kardashian craft her opening monologue on that fateful night when she kissed Pete Davidson (gone, but not forgotten). Maybe now that Davidson is off of the show, Kardashian will make a quick cameo to help Schumer?

Steve Lacy will make his first appearance on the show after releasing Gemini Rights earlier this summer. Do you know who’s also a Gemini? Amy Schumer. There’s a free joke for the opening monologue for you! Lorne Michaels, take notes.

Schumer’s sketch show Inside Amy Schumer was just renewed for a sixth season on Paramount+ after over six years in Comedy Central hell. Schumer also helped write the classic sketch, “The Day You Were Born” which doubles as a birth control ad. While this is her first time hosting SNL in a few years, we all know how good she is at hosting other live shows. But we don’t have to talk about that right now or ever again.