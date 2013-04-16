An Important Discussion About ‘Teen Mom’ Star Farrah Abraham’s Sex Tape Scandal

I don’t know if you guys are aware of this — and honestly, I kind of hope you aren’t — but Farrah Abraham from MTV’s Teen Mom is currently involved in the stupidest and most transparently manufactured sex tape “scandal” of all-time. Vince discussed some of the story’s bizarre twists and turns over at Filmdrunk yesterday, but since this is technically a television story and I would therefore be derelict in my duties if I didn’t bring it to your attention, I figured I should mention it over here, too.
But you probably have some questions. Please, fire away.
Who in the fancy hell is Farrah Abraham?
Excellent first question. Farrah Abraham is one of the stars of MTV’s Teen Mom. Beyond that, no clue. Here’s what Wikipedia has to say:
An aspiring model, Farrah Abraham is the mother of Sophia Laurent Abraham, whose father, Derek Underwood, was killed in a car accident on December 28, 2008, two months before her birth. In January 2010, Farrah’s mother, Debra Danielson, was charged with assault in an Iowa court for hitting her. As a result of the fight with her mother, Farrah and Sophia move into an apartment. They talk of moving into her mother’s rental house across the street. She sees a therapist to discuss the rocky relationship with her family, as well as dealing with her emotions regarding Underwood and his death. Farrah eventually proves to Derek’s family through a paternity test that Derek was in fact Sophia’s father, and then is faced with a lawsuit filed by Derek’s mother for grandparents’ visitation rights, despite no previous contact with Sophia. She published her autobiography, My Teenage Dream Ended in August 2012.
So, there’s that.
Jesus Christ. Her whole life sounds like a super-depressing country song.
Basically, yeah.
And you say now someone leaked a sex tape of her?
Not exactly. I said she’s involved in a sex tape scandal.
What’s the difference?
Well, first of all, you really can’t just “leak” a sex tape. I mean, you can if you want to upload it onto some shady tube site and eventually get arrested, but celebrity sex tapes that get official releases (Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian, etc.) require permission and verification that all parties were 18 when it was filmed.
So, what, did someone hack into her computer and now she’s trying to make lemons out of lemonade?
Nope.
Is she trying to shop a tape of her with some random guy to get some publicity?
Close.
What do you mean, “close”?
Guess who her partner is on the tape.
Dom Deluise.
No, really. Guess.
I give up.
James Deen, the male porn star and sometimes non-porn actor who starred with Lindsay Lohan in The Canyons.
Hang on. She made an amateur sex tape with a actual porn star?
Yup. And it gets even more ridiculous. According to Deen, they shot the whole thing professionally for Vivid, in a shoot he described as “amazingly awesome.”
So she’s just doing porn now?
Essentially. Sort of. That’s pretty much what all these tapes are, but the other ones do a much better job of shielding their stars under the veil of “Noooo, you guys. Don’t release it. Seriously.” And after Deen more or less blew her cover in very public fashion (and refused to cooperate with the narrative that they were “dating” by saying “I’m not a prostitute”), Abraham fired back by having her lawyers send a cease and desist letter to Vivid to stop the tape, and saying Deen has a small penis.
Wait a second. Waaaaaaaaaait a second. Lemme see if I got this straight.
Sure, go ahead.
This girl, and whatever dingus parade is currently serving as her management, tried to get more publicity by releasing a sex tape, despite the fact that she is mostly known for being the mother of a small child and people would have probably had a heart attack about it in the best case scenario, and instead of setting it up with some fellow fame-hungry celebrity like Ray-J who would have happily played along, cashed the check, and starred in the subsequent VH1 reality show, they hired a professional adult actor and filmed it with a professional adult studio, and then when said professional adult actor revealed all that, she lashed out and said he — again, a professional adult actor whose fully naked body is easily located on the Internet — had a small penis?
I’d say that about sums it up.
This whole thing just makes me sad.
Yup.
Who?
Excellent comment. If only I had covered that in, like, the very first question of the post or something.
She was the third most likable person from that edition of teen mom, mostly due to the backstory, her “oh noes I can’t party anymore” act wore thing, so yea she sucked. The first being the couple who put their kid up for adoption and actually didn’t seem like complete wastes of human flesh.
you forget the adopted family kid were so fucked though that all they talked about there kid that they gave away as if there some how apart of that kids life still. also one season they talked about having another baby so the other baby could play together and grow up as sister friends.
I think this is a perfectly reasonable first comment, because I did read what you wrote about her background, Danger. And yet, I still feel like I need to know WHO she is. That’s more of a what. Maybe, no, definitely, I definitely need to know WHY i should care to find out WHO she is. That’s my bad. I always failed the “5 W’s” part of journalism.
If I remember correctly the adoption agreement included some visitation rights. I gave up on the show because it is horrible and the worst thing about MTV so no idea about the having another baby thing.
If you knew the answer to “who?” before reading this post, you really really need to re-evaluate your life.
Manufactured or not, she can derelict my balls el capitan
The most important thing this post is missing is that she made an album, it’s on Spotify, and it’s the most unlistenable thing you will ever put in your ears. Please amend post.
What a horrible story. Shame on Farrah and ger family for trying to exploit the media to absorb more deplorable attention. It’s going to make it that much awkward when I finally get to fap one out to this scandalous porno.
It’s a misunderstanding. She was just getting a lesson, a lesson in love. She has a very sexy learning disability. It’s called Sexlexia.
The most sensual part of a woman is the desire to get famous by fucking on camera.
Man, I’m sure her decapitated ex-lover head roll if his head was already decapitated.
I’m going to state the obvious and say “her POOR daughter.” As if she wasn’t already going to have a tough time growing up with a mom who was on a years-long reality show, an assault happy grandmother and her father literally out of the picture. Seriously, just gives me a case of the sads for the toddler.
I suppose, at least, people being terrible parents on camera makes it easier for child protective services.
That child will have one uncomfortable read when she first visits mom’s wiki.
Of course, this is multiplied 8 times for Octo-Mom’s kids and the Gosselin gang.
I think the most important thing to take away from this story is to have your kids super young if you ever want to have nice abs again.
Thats really whats important.
After going to the links associated with this post:
1. James Deen in the E! article says:
” I try to be nice to everyone and holding hands is the bees knees”
He is the Porn Star Ryan Gosling.
2. In that TMZ interview Ms. Abraham said, “I personally think [James Deen] should quit being the public eye because he is not a good person.”
Which is doesn’t even need to be stated is advice which would be more applicable to, you know, the teen mom who tried to get publicity though a fake sex tape.
Hey girl,
You double penetrated my heart.
I don’t care that this is on warmingGlow, ThreebyFo still wins comment of the week on filmDrunk in my book.
I want to hold James Deen’s hand now
Is she a member of Mossad? Farrah Abraham sounds like the name of someone who would be in Israeli counteritelligence. She knows Krav Maga doesn’t she?
Sure, laugh now, but when this becomes a staple case study in the Harvard Business Review… something, something… wow, never mind. Just somebody turn out the lights.
This might help:
That made my day…
You neglected the precedent-setting that her James Deen has a small penis rant has done.
Now, every guy knows that girls say that to be hurtful and can call bullshit without having to drop trou.
IIRC from the couple of episodes an ex made me watch, this girl’s main drive on the show was to get a boob job so that her “bikini model” career would take off. It’s just a short drop to one’s knees to porn from there.
James Deen is awesome. Per Wikipedia: “According to Deen, performing in pornographic films was his ambition since he was in kindergarten.”
Also Per Wikipedia: “One fan described him as the Ryan Gosling of porn.[19]”
I am sad that citation 19 is not giantcowofdoom’s comment above.
HAHAHA how awesome would that be.
citation 19 doesn’t, but now Citation 20 does [en.wikipedia.org]
Also @Nussy, that is awesome, thanks for finding that.
You’re a legend, giantcowofdoom!
i’m going to watch the hell out of this thing.
I’ve gotta say, Uproxx-associated blogs are cracking me up today.
…Seriously though, what the f*ck is a Farrah Abraham?
A reminder that there’s a Christian kid’s song called “Father Abraham”. I’m sensing a parody in the offing.
I thought Farrah Abraham played Salieri in Amadeus.
Yeah, like I said before, the fact that “private” sex tapes even exist as a phenomenon is pretty fucking weird to me, and while this whole story is a lot weirder than that, I still think that base level of weirdness makes it hard (heyo) to be absolutely certain that something’s orchestrated or not. The whole enterprise requires such stupidity that I can’t really rule anything out.
Anyway, the whole “sex tape” thing is long finished as a viable gateway to mainstream celebrity, right? “Done to death,” as it were? Not that there aren’t still many, many women who are going to try it, but it’s probably not going to work anymore at this point, right?
This sex tape is generating a lot of press without even being released. This may turn out to be a genius move on her part — she fucks James Deen, makes a scandal that ensures the tape is never released, and becomes a staple of shitty gossip mags and D-list parties on the back of all these stories.
I really hope it doesn’t work out like that, but the world of celebrity seems to be filled with far uglier people with far less reason for being there.
I had the unfortunate pleasure of working with Farrah. Grade A bitch.
Questions – I know I’m late to the party on this one but Vince was stating that her response was “His penis was small…I haven’t seen many but his was not big”. What other people has she dated and how much and what type of bragging are they doing right now? I think John Hamm using his publicist to state “don’t talk about my gigantic penis” is the classiest way for a person to imply he has a gigantic cock but I’m won’t be sure until I know what the other options are.
Also, when I type in “how tall is Tom Cruise?” I get the answer right at the top of my Google Search Results. However, when I type in “How big is James Deen’s penis?”, there is no handy box. Why is Google trying to force me to look at James Deen’s penis? For future reference, I would prefer to look at Tom Cruise next to a measuring tape and just get the answer to my Deen question.
Gotta say, as sad as all this is, I can’t stop chuckling that she said a male porn star, someone whose work is junk, wasn’t packing. ‘Cause, you know, there’s no proof of otherwise.