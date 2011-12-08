An Infamy-Living Day

It’s a pretty slow news day so far. It’s tough to muster up the strength to care about Ryan Seacrest possibly taking over for Matt Lauer on “Today” or Marg Helgenberger crying during her final day on the set of “CSI” at 8 a.m. So, screw the present; let’s talk about the past, specifically 70 years ago.
Shortly after noon on December 8, 1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt delivered an address to Congress in Washington D.C., now known as the “Infamy Speech,” which ended with FDR asking that “Congress declare that since the unprovoked and dastardly attack by Japan…a state of war has existed between the United States and the Japanese Empire.” And that’s how “Hogan’s Heroes” and “Baa Baa Black Sheep” became TV shows.
The speech itself is great (THREE. MINUTES. LONG.), but I also love the facts surrounding it, many of which were mentioned during last night’s History Channel special, “Pearl Harbor: 24 Hours After.” My two favorites:
“The day after Pearl Harbor, the Secret Service pressed Al Capone’s confiscated 1928 Cadillac into service to transport President Franklin D. Roosevelt to Congress to deliver his famous ‘infamy speech’ asking for a declaration of war against the Axis Powers.” (Federal Times)
“And the president might have been momentarily high from cocaine administered medicinally for a sinus problem.” (Detroit News)
Video of the speech, from our favorite cocaine-snorting, Al Capone car-driving former President, below.
(The whole thing can be found here, in un-embeddable form.)
FDR is by far my favorite President of all time.
FDR apparently rolled like a boss. Who knew.
Alternate title: “LIKE A BOSS.”
We need more coked out politicians. Three minute on the nose historic speech > hour long addresses with applause breaks.
Was Capone’s Cadillac the only car available? Either way, bad ass.
@The Hammer – You are spot on. Gettysburg Address was less than two minutes. Anything more than that the Prez is just cutting into my tv watching.
@UU: I’m thinking it was tricked out for security, bulletproofed and what not, and more secure than whatever HandiVan they normally used to drive him around.
Pretty damn good speech. Not as to the point as “Get those fuckers” but still, not bad. Presidents don’t give nice short speeches anymore.
Best. Cripple. Ever.
@Mushroom Tell that to the Imp. (Not the Gimp.)
He does have a soft spot for cripples, bastards and broken things.
Doesn’t coke cause sinus problems?
@Brutus — Where are you getting your coke? Mine, er.. the stuff I’ve seen, makes peoples sinuses clear out faster than the stands of an Ole Miss football game.
FDR be ridin’ dirty.