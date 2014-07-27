An ‘Orphan Black’ Fan Made Tatiana Maslany A Very Awesome Gift For Comic-Con

The Orphan Black panel at Comic-Con was full of some memorable moments, mostly revolving around Tatiana Maslany. She’s made quite an impact with the show and is deserving of the praise, even if she’s getting overlooked at the awards.

Fans took the chance to give back a bit at Comic-Con, but in very different. The first is what you see above, a clever set of nesting dolls representing a selection of the characters Maslany plays on the show. They come complete with a certificate from the clone club, so you know it’s official. Clone club doesn’t play around, so this is quite the big deal.

A more touching moment with another fan happened shortly before the nesting dolls made their appearance. A fan named Taylor stood up and talked about the strength the show had given her to come out of the closet. From Huffington Post:

“First of all, I wanted to thank you. Before I started watching the show, I was really in the closet and I was totally ashamed of who I was. I hated myself. I started watching the show and seeing Cosima and seeing everything is not about her sexuality and that she is more than her sexuality. My parents weren’t okay with me being gay. I started watching the show with my mom and it’s helped us start to rebuild our relationship. … She sees Cosima and she sees that it’s okay and that people are more than their sexuality. I want to thank you for that. And my question is…” It was at this point when the 28-year-old Regina-born star went to wipe her eyes, and the crowd erupted with applause. After a brief break, Taylor asked her question. “What’s it like to have that affect on peoples’ lives and know you’re changing peoples’ lives and making people more comfortable with who they are? You’re saving lives. That’s what you did for me. So, I just wanted to know what’s that like?” “That, I mean,” replied Maslany, with tears in her eyes. “That’s amazing. I mean, I have no words. That’s incredible.”

It’s the kind of moment that you could admire if you weren’t dead inside. Being touched or moved by something as simple as a television show just reveals how much power media can wield. It’s very cool.

You can catch both moments below, at least for now. I’m off to finally watch season two of the show because I’m a terrible viewer and I’ve been busy.

