And Heeeeeeeere Come the Corgis…

This delightful six-second clip of a Corgi puppy stampede needed to be made into a GIF, so I made it into a GIF. Follow below to see it, as well as more pictures and video in another delightful edition of Corgi Friday.

Images via F Yeah Welsh Corgis, Corgi Addict, and CorgiHouse. Reader Oski sends in this video of a Corgi swimming. Stick around until the 1:05 mark, where you get super a slo-mo dive into the water.