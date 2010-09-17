And Heeeeeeeere Come the Corgis…

This delightful six-second clip of a Corgi puppy stampede needed to be made into a GIF, so I made it into a GIF. Follow below to see it, as well as more pictures and video in another delightful edition of Corgi Friday.
Images via F Yeah Welsh Corgis, Corgi Addict, and CorgiHouse. Reader Oski sends in this video of a Corgi swimming. Stick around until the 1:05 mark, where you get super a slo-mo dive into the water.
Nothing is cuter than when a dog tilts it’s head 90 degrees…nothing.
Corgi Friday = best idea ever, Matt.
They would make a fine puppy suit.
Mailbag on the train
this morning,
Corgi Friday
at my desk,
words cannot
express my joy.
Affirmed.
Someone should put that corgi diving in to that music from Fast Times at Ridgement High when Phoebe Cates gets out of the pool.
I’m thinking you should expand this and start up Basset Hound Mondays. I dont think there is anything better to help you forget about the pending miserable week ahead of you than looking at those goofy fuckers.
Meanwhile, over at KSK, Jim Sorgi Friday – not going very well.
I like to believe that the Japanese corgi in the final picture with Mount Fuji belongs to Ken Watanabe.
“Vehhhh-y clever Mr. Corgri”
Happiness is corgis. That is all.
Anyone else read the headline and start singing Bad Company? No? Just me, huh?
/sings “Here come the Corgis, one two three…it’s all part of my fantasy…”
//gets called to HR
You have been Corgially invited to awesome!
Shameless plug for my 4 month Corgi…
[www.youtube.com]