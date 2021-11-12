Break out the martini shakers — Carrie Bradshaw is back to her blog in the trailer for the Sex and the City spinoff series And Just Like That. According to the HBO Max trailer description, the upcoming series will follow Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Samantha Nixon), and Charlotte(Kristin Davis) as they “navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.” And Just Like That will span ten episodes, with the first two premiering on December 9 and the following eight releasing weekly on Thursdays thereafter.

In addition to Parker, Davis, and Nixon, the trailer shows off the return of several fan-favorite characters as well as some new additions. Naturally, the series will feature Carrie’s long-time love interest and partner Mr. Big (Chris North), as well as Stanford (Willie Garson), Anthony (Mario Cantone), Harry Goldenblatt (Evan Handler), and Steve Brady (David Eigenberg). And Just Like That will also mark the debut of some new Sex and the City characters, such as Sara Ramírez’s Che Diaz and actors Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, and Karen Pittman.

However, notably missing from the trailer is Kim Cattrall’s Samantha Jones, the fourth and most vivacious of the Sex and the City women. While Cattrall’s absence might not come as too much of a shock to fans who have kept up with Parker and Cattrall’s vicious feud, that hasn’t led to any shortage of outrage about her refusal to reprise the role. Cattrall addressed the scathing comments she’s been getting in an interview with Entertainment Tonight late last year, telling the outlet:

“It was astonishing some of the things people wrote to me — ‘I work in a bank and I don’t like this person and I don’t like the hours, but I do it. So you just do it!'” Cattrall shared. “Give me what I want. I do it. I’m miserable, you be miserable too.”

However, you know who won’t be miserable? All the Sex and the City fans being treated to this brand new series. And Just Like That hits HBO Max on December 9.