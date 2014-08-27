A Complete History Of Every ‘Peanuts’ Reference On ‘Arrested Development’

One of the things that I’ve always found hilariously random about Arrested Development — taking into consideration that Arrested is a series that does hilariously random like no other — are the recurring Peanuts references. Sure, everyone loves Peanuts, but it’s still so out of left field, which is of course what makes it so funny. I’ve always been mildly obsessed with this, and even took the chance to ask Tony Hale about it that time he swung by UPROXX for a live chat. But his answer was simply “Hmmm. We love us some Charles Schulz.” NOT HELPFUL, TONY.

So just to show how layered and intricate the history of Peanuts references is on Arrested Development, I decided to go through and round them all up. Hold on to your Charlie Browns.

1. Buster’s References to His Genitals

Throughout the series, Buster refers to his penis as his “Linus” and his balls as his “Charlie Browns,” which was obviously something Lucille ingrained in him and of course he never grew out of. At the height of Arrested Development mania, I met a friend for lunch at a “Charlie Browns Steakhouse” (as it was the only option) and we pretty much just sat there and giggled like 12-year-olds throughout the meal.

USAGES:

Lucille: (presenting Buster with a gift) A camcorder. That’s so you can videotape it when they put you in a naked pyramid and point to your Charlie Browns.

Buster: I ought to point to Uncle Oscar’s Charlie Browns next time you’re on top of him, Mother.

Buster: They’re taking me in the army. They didn’t think there was enough wrong with me.

Lucille: Well, did they check everything?

Buster: Yes! They even touched my Charlie Browns.

Buster: A seal didn’t bite your Linus off, right?

Michael: No, a seal didn’t bite my Linus off.

And of course…

2. There was an entire episode titled “Good Grief”

Throughout the series, random characters are known to utter the phrase, however the season two, episode four episode of Arrested Development is literally called “Good Grief” — which we all know is Charlie Brown’s catchphrase. The whole episode of peppered with Peanuts references, including this subtle blink-and-you’ll-miss-it sign on the banana stand:

Which is a reference to this:

3. The Charlie Brown Walk

Speaking of those Peanuts references in “Good Grief,” that was the episode where the Charlie Brown walk was first introduced. George Michael later does it again in “The Righteous Brothers” when Ann breaks up with him — and there were also a handful of times other characters did it in the 4th season on Netflix.