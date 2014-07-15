And ‘SNL’ Has Fired Its First Castmember This Summer

When you’re almost an even money favorite to be fired, it’s not really much of a shock when it all comes to pass. But here we are, about to enter another season of SNL without the familiar comforts of one Brooks Wheelan.
He didn’t get much play on the show and I was actually kinda hoping he might pull through, but it was all for nothing. He is the first casualty of the SNL off-season.
I know it is in bad taste to takes odds on people losing their jobs. It might be commonplace on Wall Street to gamble with people’s lives, but we’re better here in the reality of the Internet.
I just think everyone sorta knew this was going to happen though. I can only hope he lands on his feet and comes back strong like past SNL cast members who got the axe. At least Chevy Chase never tried to punch or f*ck him.
(Via Deadline / Brooks Wheelan)
I can’t remember if he did anything I liked or not. So I guess I won’t miss him.
Bad taste to place odds on people losing their job. Oh, and here’s a link to our article on placing odds on who is most likely to be fired.
OH NO! I’M A SCUMBAG! Who knew?
It’s only in bad taste when it’s fantasy and there’s nobody to take my action. Daddy needs a new pair of shoes.
I don’t think you could ask for a better follow-up clip. Just nails the situation.
on the plus side, now we know which one Brooks Whelan is.
“At least Chevy Chase never tried to punch or f*ck him.”
There’s only two kinds of people who make it on SNL…
Poor Brooks.. we didn’t know you at all. Oh well. NEXT. Granted one season has worked out for other people before.. what’s her name.. who went on to Happy Endings.. and Jenny Slate. Jean Ralphio and his sister make me weep with laughter.
I would be telling a lie if I wasn’t hoping that it was going to be Aidy Bryant. She’s the absolute worst. She has no talent whatsoever. Is she related to someone important? How did she get on the show?!
Hahaha! Aww Come on man… you don’t like “Lil Baby Aidy”?
Did you two have sick kids that woke you up after only an hour’s sleep and you couldn’t fall back to sleep after they went to bed too? Weird.
Amen to this… can’t stand her
That skit had 8 pretty damn spot on impressions. I know the Jimmy Fallon cracking up thing is old hash, but I did enjoy how it was blatantly obvious that Timberlake’s sole motivation was to make him crack up.
Milhiser and Jost: You’re next. *fingers crossed*
They’re not going to fire their head writer.
Jenny Slate – who knew? It’s almost better to get stupidly fired for using the F word accidentally on your first show in a skit where slipping up with the F word would have been fairly easy, than to be the dude that rarely got screen time.
She didn’t get fired for that, she was there that whole season.
Well, we knew it isn’t going to be Sasheer Zamata who gets fired because, well, you know, she’s soooo funny.
Move on to your next alias already.
Noel Wells is probably printing out resumes as we speak.
I did open mics with Brooks back in Iowa, and stood in line with him at Last Comic Standing in Minneapolis, a genuinely hilarious and great dude. Sad to hear this.
This is good news if they don’t replace him with anyone. The cast just needs trimmed.
I’ll be very surprised if Milhiser stays on. Very. Surprised.