And the Emmy Goes to…

The Emmy Awards were last night, and as always they provided plenty of reasons for you to be pissed about your favorite show being snubbed. There are a few things you can count on at every Emmys ceremony:

Hilarious, edgy shows like FX’s “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and “Archer” will never get recognized. Some pud from a CBS comedy will win an Emmy. Christina Hendricks’s magnificent rack will be on display.

Other than that, it’s not really worth being surprised about anything. The Emmys can never decide whether they want to reward little-watched quality or the dreck that most of America watches, so it’s not like the Academy is some paragon of decision-making that we should be disappointed by.

Full list of winners (with my snappy commentary) after the jump.

COMEDY SERIES:

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Modern Family

Glee

Nurse Jackie

The Office

30 Rock

I love “Modern Family,” and it’s the best of the nominated shows, but whoever was in charge of the nominations was clearly the recipient of an unsuccessful abortion. Nurse F*cking Jackie over the likes of “Community” and “Always Sunny” is a joke. Oh well. At least “Two and a Half Men” wasn’t nominated.

DRAMA SERIES:

Breaking Bad

Dexter

The Good Wife

Lost

Mad Men

True Blood

This is the third consecutive win for “Mad Men.” Obviously, I love the show, but I think it benefits from being on the air when voters cast their ballots. It’s like how Oscar bait always gets released in December. “Durr, I remember this show!”

At least “Lost” didn’t win. There was some serious gnashing of teeth by Losties last night when the show got a big fat goose egg, but I’m happy it didn’t get any sympathy wins just because the series ended. That at least shows that Emmy voters aren’t as dumb as Oscar voters. Lookin’ at you, Lord of the Rings: Return of the King.

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Lea Michele, Glee

Julia Louis Dreyfuss, New Adventures of Old Christine

Edie Falco, Nurse Jackie

Amy Poehler, Parks and Recreation

Tina Fey, 30 Rock

Toni Collette, The United States of Tara

Part of Falco’s acceptance speech: “I’m not funny.” That pretty much says it all.

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES:

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Tony Shalhoub, Monk

Steve Carell, The Office

Alec Baldwin, 30 Rock

Matthew Morrison, Glee

Hard to say that this is a surprise. Parsons carries a show that’s wildly popular. Anyway, we shouldn’t put too much stock in a category that featured a nomination for Tony Shalhoub in “Monk.”

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES:

Bryan Cranston, Breaking Bad

Michael C. Hall, Dexter

Kyle Chandler, Friday Night Lights

Hugh Laurie, House

Matthew Fox, Lost

Jon Hamm, Mad Men

I was surprised that Cranston won for the third consecutive year, because it’s well deserved.

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Kyra Sedgwick, The Closer

Glenn Close, Damages

Connie Britton, Friday Night Lights

Julianna Margulies, The Good Wife

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU

January Jones, Mad Men

Yeah, I don’t know. Seriously, how can voters correctly pick Bryan Cranston from a terrific lineup of actors, then turn around and think that Sedgwick and her lousy Southern accent on a dull TNT show is better than Connie Britton or January Jones or even Julianna Margulies? It’s best not to think about it.

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Chris Colfer, Glee

Neil Patrick Harris, How I Met Your Mother

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Modern Family

Eric Stonestreet, Modern Family

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

Jon Cryer, Two And A Half Men

No complaints about the winner. I think Stonestreet’s great, but WTF is up with the nominations? Three guys from “Modern Family” but no love for Danny Pudi in “Community” or Nick Offerman in “Parks and Rec”? Bullsh*t.

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Aaron Paul, Breaking Bad

Martin Short, Damages

Terry O’Quinn, Lost

Michael Emerson, Lost

John Slattery, Mad Men

Andre Braugher, Men Of A Certain Age

Shocking, shocking win. I can’t say Paul doesn’t deserve it — he was the keystone of the harrowing fourth third season of “Breaking Bad” — but I was sure that O’Quinn or Emerson would get it for “Lost.” Also: who invited Martin Short?

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jane Lynch, Glee

Julie Bowen, Modern Family

Sofia Vergara, Modern Family

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Jane Krakowski, 30 Rock

Holland Taylor, Two And A Half Men

Deserved.

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sharon Gless, Burn Notice

Rose Byrne, Damages

Archie Panjabi, The Good Wife

Christine Baranski, The Good Wife

Christina Hendricks, Mad Men

Elisabeth Moss, Mad Men

Whatever.

REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM

American Idol

Amazing Race

Dancing With The Stars

Project Runway

Top Chef

This breaks the streak of seven straight wins for “The Amazing Race,” and it’s a well-deserved win. That last season of “Top Chef” was terrific. Especially the part where Padma showed up pregnant with a new haircut.

OUTSTANDING VARIETY, MUSIC OR COMEDY SERIES

The Colbert Report

The Daily Show with Jon Stewart

Saturday Night Live

Real Time With Bill Maher

Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien

That’s something like eight straight wins for Stewart. I think “The Daily Show” is great, but it really should have gone to Colbert or Conan. Oh, and Bill Maher deserves a nomination about as much as Bill O’Reilly.

OTHER EMMY WINNERS:

Miniseries: “The Pacific,” HBO.

Made-for-TV Movie: “Temple Grandin,” HBO.

Actor, Miniseries or Movie: Al Pacino, “You Don’t Know Jack,” HBO.

Actress, Miniseries or Movie: Claire Danes, “Temple Grandin,” HBO.

Supporting Actor, Miniseries or Movie: David Straithairn, “Temple Grandin,” HBO.

Supporting Actress, Miniseries or Movie: Julia Ormond, “Temple Grandin,” HBO.

Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Ann Margaret, “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” NBC.

Guest Actor in a Drama Series: John Lithgow, “Dexter.”

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Betty White, “Saturday Night Live.”

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Neil Patrick Harris, “Glee.”

Directing for a Comedy Series: Ryan Murphy, “Glee.”

Directing for a Drama Series: Steve Shill, “Dexter.”

Directing for a Miniseries or Movie: Mick Jackson, “Temple Grandin,” HBO

Directing for a Variety, Music or Comedy Special: Bucky Gunts, “Vancouver 2010 Olympic Winter Games, Opening Ceremonies,” NBC. [NOTE: More on this later.]

Writing for a Drama Series: Matthew Weiner and Erin Levy, “Mad Men.”

Writing for a Comedy Series: Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd, “Modern Family.”

Writing for a Variety, Music or Comedy Special: “63rd Annual Tony Awards,” CBS.

Writing for a Miniseries, Movie or Dramatic Special: Adam Mazer, “You Don’t Know Jack,” HBO