AND THE EMMY GOES TO… (UPDATE X 2)

YES. In this sneak preview of the coming season of “CSI: Miami,” David Caruso breaks out his Serious Acting Chops and WRECKS IT. Look at the pain he feels. Look at his anguish as he talks to his comatose friend (you know, Whatshisface, the Guy Who Might Live or Die). Oh man. I can skip lunch because this video was so delicious and fulfilling.
I’m gonna put it out there: I will PayPal $10 to the first person who rips this video and puts the show’s opening credits at the end of it. David Caruso near tears just isn’t complete without Roger Daltrey’s “YEEEEEEAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHH!!!!!!!!!!!!”
UPDATE:
Thanks to Chris of Blogs with Balls, we now have the requested video (see below). He has nobly passed on the $10 PayPal gift, but I have to buy him a scotch in Las Vegas next month. He’s tough but fair.
SECOND UPDATE: Chris, you’re fired. Alasdair, you’re hired. Even if your name is Alasdair. The NEW video below is higher quality and has a nice little crescendo before the full YEEEEEAAAAAAHHHHH that the last one lacked. This is everything I hoped it would be.
the Guy Who Might Live or Die
His best friend’s a talking pie!!!
Caruso is seriously encroaching on that dude’s personal space.
Bad touch! That’s a bad touch!
Did he say he lost his speed? I’d be upset too.
I love my dead gay son.
Considering how Horatio has a range of skill sets that make Leonardo Da Vinci look like a village idiot, i’m surprised he didn’t just lay on his healing hands and make everything better.
“Buy him a scotch in Vegas”
I dont think you know what you just got yourself into. Bring a shit ton of Valtrex is all Im saying.
The guy didn’t put in the big “YEEEEEEAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHH!!!!!!!!!!!!”
That “scotch” should be a TAB soda.
“Look at his anguish as he talks to his comatose friend.”
I guess Horatio will be getting his daily recommended serving of….vegetables.
YEEAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!!!!!!
“If you were off that respirator, I sure could… BREATHE EASIER.”
/YEEEAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHH
The best version wouldn’t make me sit through the first minute and a half.
So…I forget. Who’s in a coma? Is it Delko? And, if it’s Delko, where’s Caleigh?
/shamefully admitting that CSI Miami is now my favorite CSI, since Grissom left Vegas
I bet if someone had started revoking scotch for doing a half-assed job on other things in my life, things would have turned out a lot better for me.