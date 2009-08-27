AND THE EMMY GOES TO… (UPDATE X 2)

YES. In this sneak preview of the coming season of “CSI: Miami,” David Caruso breaks out his Serious Acting Chops and WRECKS IT. Look at the pain he feels. Look at his anguish as he talks to his comatose friend (you know, Whatshisface, the Guy Who Might Live or Die). Oh man. I can skip lunch because this video was so delicious and fulfilling.

I’m gonna put it out there: I will PayPal $10 to the first person who rips this video and puts the show’s opening credits at the end of it. David Caruso near tears just isn’t complete without Roger Daltrey’s “YEEEEEEAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHH!!!!!!!!!!!!”

UPDATE: Thanks to Chris of Blogs with Balls, we now have the requested video (see below). He has nobly passed on the $10 PayPal gift, but I have to buy him a scotch in Las Vegas next month. He’s tough but fair.

SECOND UPDATE: Chris, you’re fired. Alasdair, you’re hired. Even if your name is Alasdair. The NEW video below is higher quality and has a nice little crescendo before the full YEEEEEAAAAAAHHHHH that the last one lacked. This is everything I hoped it would be.