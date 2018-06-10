The shock left by the suicide of Anthony Bourdain on Friday still hasn’t worn off for many, leading to fans and friends sharing their thoughts on social media and his CNN co-workers paying tribute on TV. Anderson Cooper led the charge for the network, devoting his entire show to Bourdain and sharing his thoughts on the suicide, the legacy Bourdain leaves behind, and the effect his loss must be having on people:

“Honestly, talking about him in the past tense it’s, it’s really — yeah, it’s really hard to — hard to imagine…

“But certainly, you know, the pain he must have been feeling, at least in that moment or in those moments, and the loneliness he must be feeling it’s just terribly sad to think about. And makes me very sad for him to have — to have a succumbed to that.