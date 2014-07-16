Anderson Cooper Revealed A Sexual Secret About Andy Cohen On ‘Watch What Happens Live’

News & Culture Writer
07.16.14

Watch What Happens Live is turning five, so to celebrate Andy Cohen had Kelly Ripa and Anderson Cooper on, and fans got to decide in a live poll which of his guests — Ripa or Cooper — would get to reveal a secret about the host in the web-only aftershow. Of course Anderson Cooper won by a landslide, and after telling a delightful story about Kathy Griffin and her penchant for sending the silver fox nude photos of herself, it was time for the reveal.

Let’s just say that, in the future, Andy Cohen will probably avoid situations that require Anderson Cooper to publicly reveal secrets about him.

(Via Daily Dot)

