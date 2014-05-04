Andrew Garfield And Emma Stone Show Off Their Unique Way Of Kissing On ‘SNL’

05.04.14

I’ll have a full SNL recap soon, but until then, let’s revisit the time that you kind of hated Andrew Garfield because he got to lick Emma Stone’s face, and you didn’t. The sketch’s coda is a bit of a dud (dudes making out isn’t nearly as funny as the SNL writers think it is), but everything before it made me excited for The Amazing Spider-Man 3: I’m Going to Lock Andrew Garfield In a Closet and Take Over His Role.

