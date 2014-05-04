Andrew Garfield And Emma Stone Show Off Their Unique Way Of Kissing On ‘SNL’

I’ll have a full SNL recap soon, but until then, let’s revisit the time that you kind of hated Andrew Garfield because he got to lick Emma Stone’s face, and you didn’t. The sketch’s coda is a bit of a dud (dudes making out isn’t nearly as funny as the SNL writers think it is), but everything before it made me excited for The Amazing Spider-Man 3: I’m Going to Lock Andrew Garfield In a Closet and Take Over His Role.
Again with non UK friendly article. Fuck you Josh Kurp
‘Hola better internet ‘ is all I’m saying.
Wow. That escalated quickly.
You gotta wonder why Josh works here when he’s cashing all these checks for NBC. Easy job too, just blocking content on your Internet.
Was this a “conscious coupling”?
He grabs her ass in many comical ways, as well. (content not included)
Does anyone else suspect Andrew Garfield has such massive hair because he’s hiding a badly misshapen skull?
I think it’s just me, but I loved the coda for “Now you listen to me, you beautiful spidery man”.