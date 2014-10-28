‘And That’s The Story Of That One Time I Took LSD’: 7 Of Andy Richter’s Funniest Moments On ‘Conan’

When Conan O’Brien returned to television on TBS four years ago, we were all thrilled to learn that he’d be bringing Andy Richter back with him. For the first seven years of Conan’s Late Night, Andy gave us countless memorable bits and quips. Since his reunion with Conan, he’s been as funny as ever. Today, to celebrate Andy’s 48th birthday, let’s look at some of his finest moments on Conan

When he had the perfect comeback for Chelsea Handler.

Andy Richter is a rather large gentleman. He knows this, and is probably quite used to hearing about it. But that doesn’t mean he has to take your insults lying down, Chelsea Handler! When Andy mentions that he likes swimming in the ocean, Handler asks him if he floats a lot. His response is just absolutely perfect.

When he auditioned to replace Barbara Walters on The View.

Earlier this year, David Letterman announced he was retiring. While that job would ultimately go to Stephen Colbert, Andy set his sights on another gig: taking over for Barbara Walters on The View. He claimed that he wanted to be the grand dame of day time television, and as you can see from his audition tape, he’s easily the best candidate for the job.

When he created the greatest piece of workout equipment of all-time.

Andy Richter’s Dreamtime Abdominalizator is a workout machine with a simple premise: when something startles you in the middle of the night, and you bolt upright, that must be a great workout! With this machine, you get the crap scared out of you until you have a six-pack. What really makes this commercial great, however, is the reactions of the man in bed as Andy barges into his room. Clearly, he had no idea a commercial was supposed to be taking place.

When he took us along for his paper turkey hunt.

Finally, a turkey hunt that the Tofurky crowd can enjoy! Andy hunts paper turkeys by going into the woods, drinking paper beer, and firing paper bullets out of a paper gun until he finally gets one. Unfortunately, he gets captured by some Deliverance-style rednecks who, naturally, are also made out of paper. He escapes by crafting a construction paper saw, and they eventually fall victim to his sasqutach summoning machine. And that’s the story of that one time Andy took LSD!