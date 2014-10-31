Angry Parents Now Attacking Toys ‘R’ Us For Selling Kardashian Clothes, Arguing It Promotes Sex Tapes

Another day, another stupid protest: Protesters are now launching a campaign to gets Toys ‘R Us to drop its Kardashian Kids clothing at Toys R’ Us and Babies ‘R Us. They’ve put together a petition and amassed over 1000 signatures, so far.
Why, you ask? Because as Amie Logan of Roeland Park, Kansas, who started the petition, notes, according to Radar:
“I don’t want my child to grow up to be a Sex Tape star. You pulled the Breaking Bad toys because they promoted Drug use. You should pull this clothing line because it promotes bad behavior as well. The madness has to stop. If the toys are damaging so is the clothing.”
And there’s your slippery slope, folks. Toys R’ Us caved on to one angry mom about Breaking Bad toys, and now they’ve got to contend with this. If they cave here, then moms will probably want My Little Pony banned for encouraging the kind of bullying that drives 11 year olds to suicide. And then Strawberry Shortcake will have to be banned because lobbyists in the blueberry industry started a petition, and then alphabet blocks will be banned because illiterates think they’re too snobby.
LISTEN CAREFULLY PARENTS: You do not need to have toys banned from Toys ‘R Us. If you do not want your children to have those toys, follow these simple directions: DO NOT BUY THEM. Or better yet, don’t go to Toys R’ Us. Your kids are going to be monsters there, anyway.
Personally, I’d buy my daughters Breaking Bad toys before I put them in Kardashian clothes. Hell, I’d given them meth before letting them wear Kardashian merchandise (that’s a joke, please do not call child services), but I do not give a rat’s ass what Toys R’ Us offers for sale. You don’t need a goddamn retailer to do your parenting for you, folks. The way you coddle your kids is bad enough; now you need to be coddled yourself?
Use some of that energy toward something productive like, for instance, take your kid to the park and shut up about the toys available to be purchased AT A TOY STORE.
Source: Radar
No, this is a good thing, parents (and society) should have said no to the Hepatitis K family 10 years ago. If no Kardashian toys means having to sacrifice that Walter White figurine I don’t have, well that’s a fair sacrifice indeed.
The Whore Family is something that needs to be erased from the realm of reality BUT this is what you (ToysRUs) get for bending to the whiny whims of entitled PC bitching jackasses.
You opened the door for everyone to feel that whatever offends THEM personally should be banned forever so they don’t have to actual parent their schmouck children.
I read the headline & the 1st thing I thought was the same as Dustin’s – I would by my kids Meth before I bought them anything related to the Whore family
I read the My Little Pony article and now I’m all phucked up.
Sounds to me like this new petition is not really serious but more a protest against the removal of the Breaking Bad toys. Although I would not protest if the Kim Kardashian Klan merch was discontinued.
That’s what I got out of this too. I believe Dustin missed the point on this one. Definite Poe’s law situation happening here.
If your kid is young enough to want to go to Toys R Us then why do they even know what Breaking Bad and/or a Kardashian is?
Soon enough, Toys R Us will be full of nothing but Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls, rocking chairs, and carved wooden trains.
It will become Cracker Barrel’s gift shop.
I mean… I hate overprotective moms… But the other side is full of Kardashians….
Shit, I’m rooting for the meteor on this one.
Most parents would rather have their kids playing with the Breaking Bad meth dolls than get involved with the Kardashians in any way.
Where do I sign to get those idiotic moronic family removed from existence?
F*cking helicopter parents…this is ridiculous stuff.
I”m usually behind the logic of if you don’t like it don’t buy it, change the channel, etc. In this case I’ll make an exception though. I’m all about banning anything involving the Kardashians. Only downside with this deal is it gets that useless bitch exactly what she wants, more publicity.
I cant wait for the Kim Kardashian action figure: Super bendy and with distended anus!
I want al of Kim’s stuff to disappear from stores but not because of idiot petitions like this. Do it the old fashioned way by not buying and eventually stores will drop the product. Otherwise just shut up.
Enough is enough people… Just don’t buy it… I wouldn’t want to support her in any way – sex tape or not. I would totally support Breaking Bad though. Just because it’s in Toys ”R” Us doesn’t mean I need to walk my kids down the aisle, explain what the action figures represent and then buy it for them. I would much rather get them GTA games than Kim Kardashian clothes any day.
slappers are us? lol
@John Chimpo And Fedoras.