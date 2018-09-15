Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If Barack Obama wasn’t already cool enough, know this: You can call him an “a**hole” to his face and you’ll make him laugh. At least if you’re Anna Kendrick.

The actress swung by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Friday night to promote her new film, A Simple Favor. But she was also there to explain an Instagram photo she published of her making our previous commander-in-chief double-over in laughter.

The year was 2012, and Kendrick found herself invited to the White House with about 30 other people. Obama told the group about his love for the 2009 drama Up in the Air, which co-starred Kendrick, saying it was a great film about the economy. When Obama got some one-on-one time with Kendrick, he jokingly apologized, saying, “I hope I didn’t embarrass you earlier.”