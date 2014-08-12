Anna Kendrick Is A Traitor For Reportedly Dating This ‘Game Of Thrones’ Actor

Well, this reeks: according to a murder of gossipy crows, or maybe just some guy on his laptop, the Legendrick herself, Anna Kendrick, is dating Alfie Allen, best known as the guy without a penis (and dignity) on Game of Thrones. The pair reportedly requested “a dark table” at a sushi joint in Las Vegas, which basically means they’re married. Little does Kendrick know…
Kendrick is a big Game of Thrones fan (such a traitor to House Stark), and I know just because she’s maybe dating someone who plays a weasel on TV doesn’t mean he’s a weasel in real life, but seriously, Theon??? Here’s my Anna Kendrick Dating Someone from Game of Thrones Power Rankings:
1. Me (in this scenario, I’m on Game of Thrones)
2. Dany/Margaery/Brienne
3. Hodor
4. Samwell
5. Hodor again
…
849. Theon
He finished one spot ahead of Rickon.
You say that about Rickon now, but wait until he (Are guesses considered spoilers?) with an (I guess I’ll play it safe) riding a (the new book needs to come out ASAP).
Rickon will be Top 10 by the time this is all said and done.
Great Northern Conspiracy amirite
You’re gonna need a bigger book for all that to happen.
Goddammit. Another imaginary girlfriend of mine is lost. To that god damn traitor nonetheless.
So is she funny or something?
I don’t get it.
Yes. Funny and hot. Not that much to figure out, really.
Funny and hot, eh? I’m in.
Funny and hot? Meh. How are her sandwich-making skills?
@very punny, the sandwiches are all right, but you should see her stack cups.
Hot?
I don’t see it.
My husband doesn’t get it either. He gets distracted by the fact that it looks like she never can quite get her mouth closed around all her teeth. But she’s not ugly, she IS funny, and she can sing!
I’m with Cami. She’s NOT perfect.
9/10 would not bang.
She’s like a do-over version of Tina Fey.
That’s what your husband says to avoid a fight with you. In truth, he would kill you and toss your body in the trash if he had a chance to be with her instead of you. The bottom line is she is super hot, you’re a jealous bitch and the world goes on.
Jesus Pugiron. That’ll do. Eeesh.
Damn even for the internet, pugiron seems a bit extreme
Projecting a little there, Puggles?
Great news scoop guys, here I was wondering what I was missing out on reading at other shitty websites.
Your syntax is atrocious. I don’t understand a fucking word coming out of your keyboard. Jesus fucking Christ.
Great,news, scoop, guys, here, I, was, wondering, what ,I, was, missing, out, on, reading, at, other, shitty, websites.
There dummy, better?
I think @cainraw was trying to say the following:
“Great news scoop, guys! And here I was, wondering what I was missing out on while I was reading at other shitty websites.”
Unfortunately, his syntax isn’t quite as finely honed as his sarcasm, so it came out puerile and barely decipherable.
Huh, I had assumed it would be detachable penis.
If you think of him as the guy that lives next door to Gandalf then it’s not so bad. That show is pretty funny at times.
oh wait…nevermind. i’m thinking of the wrong guy. however, Ramsay Bolton isn’t such a bad guy on that.
What. A. Cunt.
Reek Reek it rhymes with ANNAYOUARETEARINGMEAPART!
What is this, Jeopardy? “Everybody hates this site’s way of phrasing headlines, but emulates them anyway”. “What is zerg?” “Close”
He was a handsome weirdo in Misfits. I get it.
you and Jordan got the wrong guy, thats rheon, not the bloke that plays theon
HAHA.. My thoughts exactly and the whole reason I came down here to post. Thanks for the link!
He played Simon on misfits before he did this. He will always and forever be Superhoodie in my book.
oh god that sausage GIF is the best
A marriage contract between House Greyjoy and House Kendrick? A kraken wearing a snuggie? New house words: “We Do Not Tolerate Discomfort”