Anthony Bourdain Won A Posthumous Emmy For ‘Parts Unknown’

The “Creative Arts” portion of the Emmys is basically their version of the Oscars’ “Scientific and Technical Awards”: They’re the categories too specific for television. The awards are being handed out over the weekend, far away from TV cameras, but that doesn’t mean some of the winners aren’t big news. Rick and Morty quietly won for Outstanding Animated Program, while all four guest actor trophies went to black performers. Now Anthony Bourdain has won a posthumous award, says The Hollywood Reporter.

The late chef, travel journalist and TV star was feted with a trophy for Outstanding Writing for a Non-Fiction Program, awarded to his CNN travel show Parts Unknown, which Bourdain wrote, hosted and executive produced. It’s his fourth Emmy win.

Bourdain died by suicide in June at the age of 61. His colleagues accepted the award on his behalf and honored their beloved colleague.

“For me and for all the folks that have worked for him in the last 20 years, I want to say his writing was always fiercely intelligent, real, no bullshit. His writing was inimitable,” said one colleague. “He’s truly on a journey to parts unknown. We wish we could have shot that journey with him.”

So far this weekend, Parts Unknown has also won an Emmy for picture editing.

(Via THR)