Travel Channel

Since the sad news of Anthony Bourdain’s death broke last week, the world has continued to grapple with the insurmountable loss. Many, like his CNN colleague Anderson Cooper, have turned to the the time they spent on — and off — camera together, while the rest of us have turned to the chef-turned-writer-turned-TV personality’s massive canon of work. Thankfully, the Travel Channel — where Bourdain’s popular series No Reservations aired from 2005 to 2012 — has decided to make this easier by re-airing the show’s most significant episodes through the beginning of July. The move follows the outlet’s recent 12-hour marathon broadcast this past Sunday.

In a press release, the Travel Channel said it will begin re-airing choice episodes of No Reservations back-to-back on Tuesdays starting June 12th. The double bills will be broadcast at 10 and 11pm ET/PT respectively, and will continue airing in this fashion through July 3rd. The first pairing will include the No Reservations episodes dedicated to Washington D.C. — where Bourdain “explore[s] this city of contrasts” and “samples the diversity of its culinary options, including Irish, Mexican and Ethiopian food, as well as local landmark Ben’s Chili Bowl” — and the Vienna hour — in which the host breaks his “pre-conception of [the city] as a Sound of Music and pastry-filled nightmare.”