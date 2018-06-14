CNN

A couple of days after Netflix announced it would continue streaming Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown “for months to come,” the late celebrity chef’s former employer, CNN, revealed the show’s final two new episodes will air in the coming weeks. According to Entertainment Weekly, CNN’s Brian Stelter broke the news in the latest edition of his daily Reliable Sources newsletter.

Explaining that CNN had “decided to go ahead and air the previously scheduled new episode, featuring Berlin” following Bourdain’s suicide on Friday, Stelter said the network reached a similar decision for the final two completed episodes:

“Now we know the plan for the remaining episodes. A CNN spokeswoman says the final two episodes of the season will also air as scheduled, this Sunday and next Sunday at 9 p.m. ET. The ‘Remembering Anthony Bourdain’ tribute will re-air this Sunday at 8.”

These episodes will heavily feature Cajun Mardi Gras and Bhutan. As for the episode Bourdain and his Parts Unknown crew were filming in Paris at the time of his death, it remains unfinished and will not be broadcast.

Aside from CNN’s ongoing plans for Parts Unknown and its Remembering Anthony Bourdain tribute, the Travel Channel recently announced it would air episodes of No Reservations through early July. Between these two seminal shows and a host of other specials, Bourdain’s impact on television and narrative journalism is quite significant.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)