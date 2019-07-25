Everyone Keeps Giving Anthony Jeselnik Crap In The First Trailer For His Comedy Central Show ‘Good Talk’

07.25.19

Last month, Comedy Central brokes the news that stand-up comic Anthony Jeselnik’s triumphant return to television would be happening very soon. The “shark party” comedian‘s new series, Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik, will feature a mix of “bizarre studio segments” and ludicrous sit-down conversations between the host and guests like David Spade and Kristen Schaal. With just over a month to go before the show’s early September premiere, Comedy Central has dropped its first trailer.

“Your accent is so thick,” Schaal exclaims in a bit from her episode’s interview. When Jeselnik asks her what she would “call” it, she immediately responds with a rather fun (and mildly offensive) coinage. So, yeah, Good Talk is going to be precisely that kind of show. As much as fans from the long-ago canceled Jeselnik Offensive should expect the comedian’s trademark barbs, though, it seems Schall and the other guests will be able to get in plenty of comebacks. Per the trailer’s brief logline:

In his return to television, Anthony Jeselnik interrogates and takes s**t from his friends and fellow comedians, such as David Spade, Nick Kroll, Natasha Leggero, Kristen Schaal, Tig Notaro and Kumail Nanjiani.

Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik premieres Friday, September 6th at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central.

