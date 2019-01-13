Anthony Scaramucci Is Heading To ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Alongside Kato Kaelin And Tom Green

01.13.19 4 hours ago

Far as Trump staffers go, Anthony Scaramucci got off lightly. They’ve been heckled at restaurants. They’ve had their reputations destroyed. Some are going to jail. Scaramucci’s punishment for spending 10 whole days as as the White House’s Director of Communications? He’ll merely be sequestered on Celebrity Big Brother. And this is on top of officially not being allowed back in the White House.

The news comes from EW, which reports that Scaramucci — aka “The Mooch,” whose stint came about halfway through the president’s first year — will be one of 12 new contestants on season 2 of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition. Scaramucci made a name for himself by out-Trumping Trump, at least when it came to colorful insults; in a scorched earth interview with The New Yorker, he unforgettably described himself as being different from Trump’s ex-Chief Strategist/Jabba the Hutt cosplayer Steve Bannon by saying, “I’m not trying to suck my own c*ck.”

