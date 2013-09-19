Anti-Semitic Elmo Pleads Guilty To Attempted Grand Larceny For Trying To Extort Millions From Girl Scouts

There’s a whole lot going on here. Let’s start with a quick refresher:

As you probably recall, there is a man who dresses up as Elmo and runs around New York shouting Anti-Semitic rhetoric at passers-by.

The man had his name legally changed to Adam Sandler a few years ago, after he was deported from Cambodia for running a website called “Welcome to the Rape Camp.”

He was arrested back in June for trying to extort $2 million from the Girl Scouts by using his checkered past to discredit the organization, which he had worked for as a temporary computer programmer about five years ago. (Sample threat: “I will show up at Girl Scout functions and other places that parents and kids congregate and hold signs, connecting the Girl Scouts… with the Cambodian Rape Camp man.”)

Anyway, it is somehow both my favorite and least favorite story ever. And now it has another chapter, and I am going to write it all out, because it is a doozy of a sentence: Anti-Semitic Times Square Elmo Adam Sandler has pleaded guilty to attempted grand larceny and misdemeanor stalking for trying to use his involvement in a Cambodian rape website to extort millions of dollars from the Girl Scouts of America.

Have a great day, everyone.

(via AP)